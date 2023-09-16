The Fall Entryway Decor Pieces Interior Designers Recommend From Amazon—All Under $60

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

T-minus one week until fall is officially here! It’s finally time to start decorating your home, and what better place to start than with the entryway? If you’re in need of some inspiration, look no further. These Amazon decor picks have all been hand-picked by renowned interior designers, and they’re all under $65.

“Decorating your entryway for fall is a great way to show attention to detail in your home and your desire to always keep things fresh,” interior designer Lauren Meichtry of Elsie Home + Design tells Real Simple. Seasonal doormats, wreaths, and luxurious candles are just a few of the subtle ways Meichtry brings touches of fall to her home in Southern California.

With just days away from the beginning of autumn, it's time to start incorporating warm colors and tasty fragrances into your home. That’s why Amy Mobley and Katie Norrid from City Hill Design look to include “classic items with a fall twist” such as cozy coffee table books and floral stems that come in crisp orange, plum, terracotta, and ochre hues. Plus, these products are “tastefully styled for the changing season” and can be used elsewhere in your home including your kitchen, bedroom, and dining room.

For an easy and meaningful way to swap out seasonal decor throughout the year in your entryway, Mobley and Norrid recommend a great vase like this round white terracotta one that’s marked down to $57. “Having the ability to change an arrangement with florals makes it an easy transition to fall oranges, red, and plums,” they said. You can also include the vase on your kitchen island or coffee table and mix with smaller and larger sizes to include other interchangeable flowers and leaves.

Wreaths are an incredibly easy way to swap out decor, and Meichtry says this eucalyptus wreath is a great way to “whisper fall” by just hanging it on your front door. Meichtry has one herself and uses it every year. She loves how it stores flat, and can quickly be spruced back up whenever she grabs for it again in the fall. “You don’t need a ton of decor to create the feeling of fall,” she says. The wreath can also be hung inside your home too, try placing it on any big windows or a fire-place mantle for a vibrant look inside.

Decorative storage baskets are another piece that have the stamp of approval from all three interior designers, and this set of two woven storage bins are Meichtry’s pick. Not only are the baskets brown which add a fall feel to the decor, but she says they also immediately give items a dedicated home. She also recommends looking “for baskets with leather handles or details for a good fall swap.” Meichtry isn’t the only one who uses bins in her entryway either, Mobley and Norrid also use woven baskets to help organize clutter and save space. Plus, they make a great way to store other seasonal-related items for year-round use.

“Seasonal decor should focus on all five senses,” Meichtry says. Which is why she opts for a more minimal look with a “delicious fall-scented candle.” This NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai candle is her go-to pick, and it’s currently on sale for just $45. Mecihtry recommends adding it right in your entry to instantly feel festive. It’s perfect to place on a table, and it comes in a variety of other smells and sizes as well.

Ready to see even more interior designer recommended entryway fall decor picks? Continue scrolling for additional picks, or head on over to Amazon Home’s decor section to view the entire selection.

