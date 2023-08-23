Red hot! Yahoo Style breaks down how to shop this season’s fiery new ‘It’ color

The spring and summer may have been all about Barbiecore pink, but red is set to be the color of the coming season, thanks to top designers like Tory Burch, Prada and Fendi all sending full looks in the fiery hue down their fall/winter 2023 runways. A-list celebs such as Kate Middleton and Jennifer Lopez have already jumped on the trend and have been incorporating the bold shade in their wardrobes and we’re here to show you how you can too!

A full head-to-toe crimson look will certainly turn heads, but if you're not ready to fully commit to the trend yet, start out small. Try swapping out your usual black or gray trousers for a bright red option, consider a striking garnet sweater instead of a classic neutral shade or for a subtle pop of color, opt for a bag or pair of shoes in the color. To help you get a head start on the trend, we rounded up 10 red hot pieces that will look great in any fall wardrobe.

The Drop The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt This sleek and silky midi skirt is super easy to dress up or down. Wear it with a graphic tee and sneakers or go for a more elegant look with a sweater and heels. Shoppers say the foldover elastic waistband is super comfortable and the flowy fabric is very flattering on. $50 at Amazon

DIYANMMY Diyanmmy 3-Tier Tassel Earrings To gently test the waters with this bold color, try a fun accessory like these tassel earrings. Despite being three tiers long, they are very lightweight and won’t pull your lobes down. And at $9 a pair, they are an affordable way to try out the trend. $9 at Amazon

Spanx Spanx On-the-Go Wide Leg Pant These ankle-length pants are made with a bi-stretch cotton fabric and have a sleek look. Their slip-on silhouette and smoothing belly panel makes them both comfortable and flattering. Even better, their inclusive sizing ranges from XS to 2XL with regular, petite and tall options. $138 at Spanx

Nordstrom CeCe Ruffle Tie Neck Top A feminine tie-neck top that makes you look polished and sweet at the same time? Sign us up! Lightweight and flowy, you can wear this stylish blouse to the office or for a night out on the town. Bonus: It’s machine-washable. $79 at Nordstrom

J.Crew J.Crew Emilie Patch-Pocket Sweater Lady Jacket We’re obsessed with this elegant red-and-white-striped sweater jacket, which effortlessly elevates any outfit. Featuring a cropped silhouette, polished gold buttons and front pockets, this femme topper is the perfect transitional piece for summer to fall. $138 at J.Crew

Cariuma Cariuma OCA Low Helen Mirren owns the green version of these cute and comfy sneakers, but if you’re looking for a fun pop of color this season we recommend red. The eco-friendly sneakers boast a durable upper made from organic cotton canvas that's breathable and soft against your skin, and shoppers say they are comfortable straight out of the box with no break-in time. $79 at Cariuma

Kate Spade Surprise Kate Spade Surprise Kitt Nylon Large Tote Need a new bag to carry to work? Check out this sleek tote in Red Sangria! It has a roomy main compartment and multiple pockets to keep your stuff safe and organized and it’s big enough to hold more than just the essentials. What’s more? It’s on sale for less than $90 right now! $89 at Kate Spade Surprise

EFAN Efan Oversized Turtleneck There’s nothing like cozying up in an oversized sweater once the cold weather sets in, and you'll be ready with this oversized turtleneck. The slouchy fit makes it great for layering while the split hems on the sides make it easy to tuck it and add shape to your look. $29 at Amazon

Tuckernuck Tuckernuck Red Crepe Callahan Shirt Dress How adorable is this bright shirtdress? It has a slight flair at the bottom and a light stretch in the material that customers say makes it look and feel great. The pretty red hue is not only trendy for fall but will work perfectly for holiday parties this winter too. $128 at Tuckernuck

Zappos Avec Les Filles Wool Blend Double-Breasted Coat Probably the easiest way to wear the trend all season long would be to add this classic red coat to your collection. This long, wool blend, double-breasted topper will keep you looking cool while staying warm. $199 at Zappos