All Faiths Food Bank facing summer volunteer shortage for food distributions

As summer approaches and many part-time residents flee the state to escape the heat, All Faiths Food Bank is facing a critical volunteer shortage. From May through September, AFFB needs nearly 800 volunteers to cover approximately 12,000 volunteer hours for its 60 planned outdoor mobile food distributions.

“All Faiths Food Bank is honored and grateful to have one of the most robust volunteer bases in the region,” AFFB president and CEO Nelle Miller said. “Our volunteers are essential in helping us to maximize our reach and impact, ensuring that we can carry out activities at a level that our professional team couldn’t achieve without their support. We are concerned about our ability to meet the need this summer, though, and hope those with time and a desire to help others will consider volunteering with us.”

Sarasota resident Wendy Lachaunce and her spouse Bonnie Alberti have been volunteering for AFFB since 2019, collectively contributing around 50 hours each month. Lachaunce says that, as a child growing up with a single mom and two sisters, “We knew what it was like not to have enough food to eat and, at times, just having to go without.”

Volunteer Cullen “Cully” Pfanmiller was recognized as one of AFFB’s “Outstanding Youth Volunteers” during the 2024 Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon for his dedication to the organization. The 18-year-old senior at Sarasota High School was introduced to AFFB through Temple Emanu-El’s annual day of service, Mitzvah Day, during which he and his family sorted and packed food. Two years ago, he became a teen leader at the Emma E. Booker Elementary School mobile pantry.

“I would say that giving back to your community does as much for you as it does for your community,” he said. “After a volunteer shift, I feel like I have done something important for the families in my community. My heart is full knowing that I have helped in some way to put food on their tables.”

Lachaunce, 70, admits that volunteering during the summer can be physically rigorous. “Last summer, we had 45 days in a row of heat advisories. The volunteers that are working these pantries do it because of their beautiful service hearts,” she said. “We all have our personal stories and we care deeply for our friends and neighbors. No person should go hungry when I/we can do something about it.”

Making a difference for others

Fifty-somethings Kelly and Sean Jennings began volunteering with AFFB earlier this year, soon after moving to Sarasota from Michigan. Sean volunteers twice weekly at the warehouse, while Kelly volunteers to help sort and pack food, and assist at mobile pantries.

When asked how she feels after a typical volunteer shift, Jennings says, “I usually feel like I had a great workout! But I also feel so good about helping others and making a difference in someone's life. I especially like working at the mobile pantries, where I get to interact with the people who come to get food. It is a blessing to get to say ‘hello’ to them and see how happy they are to get the supplies that they need. It is also nice to work with the other volunteers and get to know them.”

In 2023, AFFB’s volunteers contributed more than 52,300 hours to help make a positive impact on the lives of their neighbors facing hunger.

Jennings encourages others to consider volunteering.

“I would say that they really should give it a try because it is such a blessing to help others. There is a job for everyone, whether you can lift heavy things or not,” she said.

For more about All Faiths Food Bank or to learn how you can be a hands-on “Hunger Hero” this summer, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org/volunteer.

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel

