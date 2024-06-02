Faith Time: Being a new pastor in an established church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Lee Merck with Dauphin Way Baptist Church. We wanted to talk about you being a relatively new pastor in a new place. Talk to us about your background in ministry and how you got to Dauphin Way.

I’m glad to be here in Mobile and I’m thankful to be the Pastor Dauphin Way Baptist Church And for the past 12 years, I have been planting churches and replanting churches in the state of Montana. I’m originally from Lucedale, so Mobile is not foreign to me. But in the process of time, my heart began to yearn to be back in the pastorate and to lead God’s people in one church, and often reached out to me through some mutual relationships that we had.

And then God began to work in that and make it clear that that I was supposed to come back and be a part of the work that He’s doing there.

Anchor: So you’re back in this area, the Gulf Coast area. How do you shake things up at a church without shaking away the people that are already there?

Guest: A new pastor coming in is exciting. He really wants to get things going. But over the years, I’ve realized that it’s not really me that needs to shake things up, but that we need to seek the Lord together. And that as God begins to move on people’s hearts, if He wants things to be shook.

And that’s not a word, that that he will shake them up himself and then we will need to respond to that. What are some of the biggest challenges of coming to a new place? I think one of the biggest challenges is getting to know people and trying to understand what God has been doing and what God wants to do as the church begins to move forward.

