The Faith Museum: a treasure trove of religious wonders

What caught my eye, in the neat waist-height lit display following a timeline from 4,000 BC, was a volute of walrus ivory, shaped like an unfolding fern frond. At its centre was carved a lamb and on the lamb’s back a square cross, one arm of it wedged in the attacking jaw of a spiralling dragon.

This 12th-century object, like a bit of manuscript illumination in three dimensions, was the head of a bishop’s crozier. It is one of two or three hundred items, mostly on loan, in the new Faith Museum attached to the old bishop’s palace at Bishop Auckland.

I suspect the name Faith Museum will be off-putting to many. Jonathan Ruffer is the philanthropist behind the museum (following his restoration of Auckland Castle and the opening of a gallery of Golden Age Spanish paintings in the Market Place in pursuit of regenerating the town). When I asked him about the name, he said self-deprecatingly that the choice was “laziness”. Perhaps he also meant that he could think of no name better.

Yet it is true that most pre-modern works of art are religious in nature. Some exhibits in his museum can’t help telling a story. A panel of medieval stained glass depicts a feathered angel playing a stringed instrument, but the elements in the panel are fragmentary, the result of Protestant iconoclasm.

The silver Binchester Ring was found a mile away in 2014 during excavation of the Roman fort of Vinovium. It is set with a glowing carnelian stone cut in miniature with images of an anchor (for the cross of Christ) and two fishes, also emblematic of Jesus. It was made in the 3rd century, before the Emperor Constantine legalised Christianity.

It’s not all Christianity. The Ashmolean has lent a bronze pot of accomplished simplicity, cast with Hebrew characters referring to Moses, made before the Jews were expelled from England in 1290. Antlers more than 4,000 years old, bleached white by time and once used as tools for digging, come from the world of Stonehenge, a solid remnant of unknown ritual. Ruffer’s notion is that art, like faith, is a “confrontation with things bigger than ourselves”.

The biggest object in the show is the museum building itself: Níall McLaughlin Architects took the shape of a medieval tithe barn and clothed it in a local sandstone used in building Durham cathedral. It is, I think, too near to the ancient bishop’s palace for comfort.

This museum, although it provides activities for children, feels pretty grown-up. Its historical labels are informative (not designed as in too many museums to elicit correct emotional responses). Certainly two hours would not be enough to read everything in the timeline.

Gold Aestel or Pointer in The Faith Museum, Bishop Auckland - Justin Piperger

In the cool dim windowless space under its stone roof, a 20ft video installation by Mat Collishaw shows a blue iris unfolding and burning without being consumed. I found it an opportunity for peaceful decompression. A big tapestry commissioned by Henry VIII might replace it if an export licence is agreed by Spain, where it had ended up unnoticed until the museum began a successful campaign of crowdfunding to buy it.

The new museum was made possible with a £12.4 million grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The result is not the V&A, but is amazing as a private initiative. It goes another step in establishing Bishop Auckland as a cultural leisure destination.

Museum opens Oct 7; aucklandproject.org

