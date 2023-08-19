Faith briefs: Mount Sinai Baptist, First Congregational, Trinity Grace and more

Mt. Sinai Baptist plans citywide revival Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Mount Sinai Baptist Church at 275 Grace St. in Mansfield will host a citywide revival at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Guest speakers will be Overseer Hans Lang and Bishop Robert Kelly. Music selection will be provided by the Mount Sinai Choir, with lead singer Ruby Pinkston and pianist Cecil Mack.

For more information, contact the church at 419-526-3871.

Aug. 24 fundraiser to support children of Ukraine

First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Road, will host a fundraiser in support of the children of Ukraine from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. This event aims to raise funds to provide LifePacks for children affected by the devastating consequences of war in Ukraine.

The highlight of the evening will be a display of authentic Ukrainian cuisine prepared by Ukrainian students from Ashland University. Guests will have the opportunity to savor samples while learning about Ukraine's history and culture. Entertainment will also be provided by The Moonlighters and by members of the First Congregational Church Choir.

All donations will be directed to Save Ukraine, a charitable organization dedicated to purchasing LifePacks for the children affected by war. These LifePacks will include essential items such as food, blankets, Bibles, coloring books, water, hygiene kits, power banks, flashlights and backpacks. If you wish to contribute, checks should be made out to "First Congregational Church" with "Ukraine" clearly marked in the memo section and sent to First Congregational Church, Attention: Paul Robinson, 640 Millsboro Road, Mansfield, OH 44903.

The fundraising goal for this event is $3,500, with each donation contributing to the purchase of 70 LifePacks.

In addition to the fundraiser, a seminar will take place at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday at the church. The seminar will feature a video and discussion on the profound impact of war on children.

Trinity Grace to hold annual rummage sale

Trinity Grace Fellowship, 1592 Grace St., Mansfield, will hold its annual rummage sale Sept. 6-9, coordinated and directed by Mary Reynolds. All net proceeds from the rummage sale and food sales will be used to help local community members.

Times of the rummage sale are 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9.

Dinners, soup, beverages and several types of desserts will be available. The kitchen will be open 4-7 p.m. Sept. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 9.

GloryWay to perform in Shelby

SHELBY — First Lutheran Church in Shelby will host a special gospel concert by GloryWay at 6 p.m. on Sunday. GloryWay, based in Mansfield and led by lead singer Justin Crank, is a full time ministry featuring good old-fashioned gospel music with traditional four-part harmony. Joining Crank are tenor singer Bryan Langley and baritone John Cole.

The Mansfield-based gospel trio GloryWay will be performing at First Lutheran Church in Shelby at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20.

GloryWay has sung at the church many times, and First Lutheran welcomes one and all to the air-conditioned and wheelchair-accessible church at 33 Broadway St. in Shelby. Admission to the concert is free. A love offering will be collected.

Guest speaker at All Souls

BELLVILLE — All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St., will welcome Rev. Dr. Elaine Strawn as guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Strawn's presentation is titled "Nature Holds the Score."

All the world’s religions relate in some way to nature — whether by seeking to control it, learning from it as a family member or many gradients in between. She will discuss the Tao Te Ching and Illia Delio’s The Hours of the Universe.

For more information, visit allsoulsuuohio.org.

Get the word out

As a public service, the Mansfield News Journal will publish news of events for area houses of worship at no charge. Those who would like to have an announcement published on the Saturday faith page should send the information by email to yournews@mansfieldnewsjournal.com, no later than the Tuesday before the Saturday print date. Submissions may include concerts, special services, new services, rummage/bake sales, fundraising events, guest speakers, new pastor and other events. Publication of the free submissions is subject to space and other considerations and is not guaranteed.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield revival, Ukraine fundraiser, rummage sale, GloryWay concert