Today only: Electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening strips are on sale at Amazon for Memorial Day

Kristine Solomon
·4 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fairywill toothbrushes give you a Hollywood smile on a budget. (Photo: Getty Images)
Fairywill toothbrushes give you a Hollywood smile on a budget. (Photo: Getty Images)

Have you heard all the buzz about Fairywill toothbrushes and teeth whiteners? Dental hygienists are saying that the electric toothbrush works just as well as Sonicare, Amazon shoppers are calling it “far superior” to manual toothbrushes—even our co-workers are obsessed. 

The whitening strips have over 2,700 rave reviews, and the water flosser/toothbrush combo is so popular, one five-star reviewer said it was "like a mini power washer for your gums and teeth." Plus, you can get 'em all for over 40 percent off — but just for today.

Scroll for four great Fairywill Memorial Day deals, and be prepared to sparkle.

Fairywill Electric Sonic Toothbrush Rechargeable

Electric Toothbrush Powerful Sonic Cleaning. (Photo: Amazon)
Electric Toothbrush Powerful Sonic Cleaning. (Photo: Amazon)

With over 2,400 perfect five-star reviews, this electric toothbrush will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible. To accomplish this noble task, it uses a whopping 40,000 (surprisingly gentle and quiet) micro brushes per minute. It’s also totally customizable; choose from four high-performance modes, including settings for whiter teeth, sensitive gums or a deep clean.

The American Dental Association (ADA)-certified brush even guides you toward better brushing habits with a two-minute time and pauses every 30 seconds to let you know it’s time to change positions. Get 30 days of juice on just one four-hour charge, then use your new, waterproof brush over the sink, in the shower, or on the go thanks to its cool carrying case.

“This electronic toothbrush is super powerful!” wrote a pleased shopper. “I believe people would be happy with the quality of this electronic toothbrush, particularly if you're used to electric toothbrushes, and if your gums and teeth aren't overly sensitive. It can make an obvious difference by the first use!!”

Added another fan: "This is a great brush!! Used to have an electric brush that I got from the dentist and this one is far superior!"

Shop it: Fairywill Electric Sonic Toothbrush Rechargeable, $14 (was $20), amazon.com

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth

Find your perfect smile in 30 minutes. (Photo: Amazon)
Find your perfect smile in 30 minutes. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re reluctant about white strips, we get it — they can be harsh on sensitive teeth and don’t always get the job done. But take it from over 2,700 reviewers who say that these seem to wash away years of stains, pain-free.

“I've been trying to find a way to combat the staining/discoloration of teeth due to being an avid coffee/tea drinker, and I have now found my solution!” writes a reviewer who saw some serious results. “They are easy to put on and only require 30 to 60 minutes to settle in. Trust me: If you're looking for a whiter smile without spending tons of money on professional treatment, this is the way to go.”

Shop it: Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth, $19 (was $28), amazon.com

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips with Light

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips with Light (Photo: Amazon)
Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips with Light (Photo: Amazon)

Want to turn up the brightness on those pearly whites? This set of teeth whitening strips comes with an LED light, and together they remove not only surface stains but those embedded deep in the enamel for magnificent all-around results.

“Loved how easy this was to use!!” says a reviewer. “With only one 20-minute session I already saw incredible results! My smile was whiter and brighter! I can only imagine the results a month from now!”

Shop it: Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips with Light, $24 (was $34), amazon.com

Fairywill Water Flosser And Toothbrush Combo

Fairywill Water Flosser And Toothbrush Combo (Photo: Amazon)
Fairywill Water Flosser And Toothbrush Combo (Photo: Amazon)

Flossing can be tedious, annoying and downright painful. Shave some time off of your nightly routine and get those pearly whites glistening again — this toothbrush and water flosser combo includes everything you need (like plenty of extra heads) to revive your teeth.

“Great value and benefits,” writes a five-star reviewer. “This is a great deal!!! I’ve had a Sonicare before, and I find this toothbrush to be an affordable alternative. It does have the feature where if you brush too hard it alerts you, and my teeth have never felt cleaner!!! The water flosser is like a mini power washer for your gums and teeth! I like to use it in the shower as it’s cordless and has a generous reservoir. My teeth and gums are so much healthier and I think it’s one of my smartest purchases.”

Shop it: Fairywill Water Flosser And Toothbrush Combo, $38 (was $57), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • 11 At-Home Teeth-Whitening Products We Swear By

    With so many at-home teeth whitening. options on the shelves, it's hard to know where to start — so we went straight to the pros for guidance. "A whitening treatment's effectiveness depends on two factors: The concentration of hydrogen peroxide and how well and long the bleaching product remains isolated on your teeth," explains Brian Kantor, DDS, a NYC-based cosmetic dentist at Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor. "The length of time your teeth will stay whiter varies and is influenced by how often you drink coffee, tea, dark soda, red wine, or smoke. People whose teeth have more of a yellow or brown tone usually bleach better than people with gray tones in their enamel."Think of the delivery method this way: According to Dr. Kantor, things like strips will work better if you need serious whitening, versus a pen, which is great for touchups but won't deliver dramatic results since the product isn't on the teeth long enough to penetrate.From the tried-and-true Crest Whitestrips to a dentist-developed system that rivals in-office treatments, here are the best whitening kits that have the pros' stamp of approval.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn a commission.Best Whitening For Sensitive Teeth Crest 3DWhitestrips Vivid GentleIf regular Whitestrips are a tad much for your sensitive chompers, give these gentle-formula ones a try.Crest 3DWhitestrips Vivid Gentle, $, available at CrestBest Affordable Whitening ProductBurst Coconut Whitening StripsThese gentle, coconut oil-infused strips claim to lift stains as quickly as after just two weeks — not bad for $20.Burst Coconut Whitening Strips, $, available at BurstBest Teeth Whitening Kit Spotlight Oral Care Whitening SystemIf you have sensitive teeth, you might have been resistant to try a whitening kit. Let us introduce you to this gentle (yet effective option, with ingredients like hydrogen peroxide, menthol, and vitamin E oil to gently lift stains without stinging. Spotlight Oral Care Whitening System, $, available at LookFantasticBest Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Apa White DuoDental hygienists we spoke to were fans of this system, which uses hydroxyapatite and peppermint oil to freshen breath and remove stains with continued use. Apa Beauty White Toothpaste, $, available at DermStoreBest LED Light For Whitening SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening KitThis expert-approved teeth whitening kit by SmileDirectClub is not only convenient (you can whiten your teeth in five minutes), but it's also super affordable. The kit comes with nine whitening pens and an LED light modeled after the ones dentists use for in-office treatments.Smile Direct Club bright on Premium Teeth Whitening Kit with LED, $, available at AmazonBest Personalized Teeth Whitening KitGlowup 6-Day Whitening KitAfter taking a two-minute quiz, Glowup creates a customized teeth whitening regimen tailored to your needs and sensitivity. Now that's something to smile about.Glowup 6-Day Whitening Kit, $, available at GlowupBest High-Tech Teeth Whitening KitGLO Science GLO Lit Teeth Whitening Tech KitReady to get a bit more technical? Glo's blue LED light kit (which activates the hydrogen peroxide gel) has Bluetooth-enabled pairing so you can track your schedule and progress.GLO Science GLO Lit™ Teeth Whitening Tech Kit, $, available at SephoraBest Teeth Whitening StripsCrest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous WhiteIt's a go-to for a reason. "They contain hydrogen peroxide, which is the major ingredient that whitens teeth by breaking down stains on the molecular level," says Dr. Kantor. "The bleach within the strips remains in contact with the tooth enamel long enough to deliver noticeable results."Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Kit, $, available at AmazonBest Teeth Whitening GelColgate Optic White Advanced LED WhiteningLooking for quick results? Colgate's newest teeth-whitening innovation comes with an LED light mouthpiece (just charge it up before use) and 20 tubes of gel to get you a brighter smile in just 10 days. Got a Zoom date this weekend? You can have it delivered from Amazon in a matter of days.Colgate Optic White At Home Teeth Whitening Kit, $, available at AmazonBest Amazon Teeth Whitening KitAuraGlow Deluxe At-Home Teeth Whitening SystemWith nearly 10,000 reviews on Amazon, this viral teeth-whitening kit is trusted by many. In addition to an LED accelerator light, the system comes with enough gel syringes for 20 treatments. AuraGlow Deluxe At-Home Teeth Whitening System, $, available at AmazonBest Teeth Whitening PenMoon Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening PenThis model-approved whitening pen won't deliver drastic results — the all-natural formula calls on fruit acids rather than peroxides. But for a hit of fresh, vanilla-mint breath and an instant brightening effect, it's worth keeping in your clutch.Moon Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen Vanilla Mint Flavor, $, available at Ulta BeautyLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What Grinding Your Teeth Does To Your BodyHow I Brightened My Teeth 10 Shades In 1 HourThis Amazon Prime Deal Is JVN-Approved

  • Teeth whitener and deodorant are flying off the shelves as vaccinated singles prepare to date again

    "You can tell that the masks are coming off," Walmart finance chief Brett Biggs told the Wall Street Journal.

  • The Philips Sonicare Toothbrush Lives Up to the Hype—And It’s on Sale Now

    All other toothbrushes are weak—sorry, not sorry.

  • Amazon’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale Has Finally Arrived—Here’s What We’re Buying

    Are you looking to maximize the deals that recently dropped for Amazon’s Memorial Day sale ? Well, look no further than this curated list of rarely discounted products, including...

  • The holy grail of pressure washers is $60 off at Amazon, today only

    Snag Amazon's top-rated pressure washer at the low price of $139.

  • The Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales & Deals

    Summer's biggest shopping event is single-digit days away. But, deals have already started heating up in advance of the official Memorial Day weekend sale kickoff. While there's certainly no shortage of markdowns from big-box retailers like Walmart and clothing brands, some of the best Memorial Day sales and deals are hiding in plain sight on Amazon.Between Hidden Gems and viral products, the R29 shopping team knows the 'zon inside-out. Therefore, you can count on us to serve you up the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and deals worth your precious shopping time. Ahead, scope out all the limited-time offers on top products and brands that are hot and ready for carting. You'll find discounts on top-rated Amazon favorites from mattress pads to one-piece swimsuits, Sojos sunglasses, Crest Whitestrips, Dyson vacuums, value-packed Coppertone sunscreen, stainless-steel Yeti travel cups, and more. Click forth into our comprehensive collection of the best Amazon Memorial Day sales and deals. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Coppertone SPORT SPF 50 Travel Size Multipack (3 fl oz, Pack of 6), $, available at AmazonTOLOCO Percussion Muscle Massage Gun, $, available at AmazonSunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $, available at AmazonDyson Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum, $, available at AmazonEkouaer One Piece Vintage Shirred Swimsuit, $, available at AmazonOaskys Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top (Queen), $, available at AmazonCrest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White, Teeth Whitening Kit, $, available at AmazonIUGA High Waist Leggings With Pockets, $, available at AmazonDakota Chewable Vitamin C Gummies (2 Pack), $, available at AmazonBissell ICONpet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $, available at AmazonOlay Regenerist Retinol 24 Max Moisturizer, $, available at AmazonSojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses Polygon Mirrored Lens, $, available at AmazonAMAGABELI GARDEN & HOME Outdoor Wood Burning 24in Fire Pit, $, available at AmazonLevi's Women's High Rise Shorts, $, available at AmazonLove WellnessAmazon: 20% off from 5/28 - 5/31Love Wellness Good to Glow - Skin Care Supplement, 60 Count, $, available at AmazonYETI Rambler 30 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler, $, available at AmazonPerricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25, $, available at AmazonRubbermaid Brilliance Storage 14-Piece Plastic Lids, $, available at Amazon· TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, $, available at AmazonJoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses (Set of 4), $, available at AmazonAmazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, $, available at AmazonPuTwo Gold Mirror Tray, $, available at AmazonStanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle, $, available at AmazonLevi's Men's 511 Slim Cut-Off Short, $, available at AmazonWella EIMI Sugar Lift Sugar Spray for Voluminous Texture, $, available at AmazonPOYANK WiFi Projector, 6000Lumens Full HD 1080P, $, available at Amazon5/24 – 5/31: 25% Off Lumene Invisible Illumination collection on Amazon.comLumene Invisible Illumination Watercolor Blush, $, available at AmazonLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Shoppers say this $40 office chair with over 18,000 five-star reviews is a '5/5 in every category' — and it's on sale!

    This is one of the most affordable office chairs you will find. Get it now for just $40.

  • The 53 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals You Can Find Under $200

    Save big on appliances and furniture, all for less than $200.

  • This $26 Beach Dress From Amazon Is Going to Be Everywhere This Summer

    It’s extremely popular on TikTok.

  • Amazon Is Having a Secret Pre-Memorial Day Sale With Hundreds of Designer Deals

    It likely includes everything on your wishlist.

  • The 10 best Memorial Day deals from around the web

    Memorial Day is a bargain-hunter's dream — score stellar savings on Apple, Bose, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Instant Pot, Clinique and so much more!

  • 26 Kitchen Products From Amazon That Have Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

    If these products don't get you cooking, we don't know what will.

  • 'Near warp speeds': See why this $11 car charger has over 18,000 Amazon shoppers hooked

    Now your phone can go from zero to 100 percent charged in minutes instead of hours — grab this hidden gem while it's on sale.

  • Memorial Day sale: Amazon just dropped the prices on Echo and Fire TV devices — starting at $25

    You and your home can smarten up with low, low prices on Fire TV, Echo Dot, Echo Auto and much more.

  • Memorial Day steal: Instant Pot Ultra is on sale for $70 at Amazon — save up to 50 percent, today only!

    The powerhouse will replace 10 kitchen appliances — and both the six-quart and eight-quart sizes are deeply discounted until tonight.

  • Huckberry Is Having a Rare Sale for Memorial Day

    The retailer only has a sale a couple of times a year. Luckily this weekend happens to be one of them.

  • The 15 Best Things to Buy at Huckberry's Memorial Day Sale

    The retailer only has a sale a couple of times a year. Luckily this weekend happens to be one of them.

  • These 11 cult-favorite Amazon products are on sale for Memorial Day — and they're all under $20

    From teeth whitening kits to a magical cleaning paste, these life-changers are worth the hype.

  • The 30 Best Memorial Day Deals on Amazon for Travelers

    From luggage sets to comfy sneakers, there’s something for everyone.

  • Here are the best Memorial Day tech deals from Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

    From TVs and tablets, to headphones and air fryers, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy definitely have the best Memorial Day tech deals.