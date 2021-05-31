Today only: Electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening strips are on sale at Amazon for Memorial Day

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Fairywill toothbrushes give you a Hollywood smile on a budget. (Photo: Getty Images)

Have you heard all the buzz about Fairywill toothbrushes and teeth whiteners? Dental hygienists are saying that the electric toothbrush works just as well as Sonicare, Amazon shoppers are calling it “far superior” to manual toothbrushes—even our co-workers are obsessed.

The whitening strips have over 2,700 rave reviews, and the water flosser/toothbrush combo is so popular, one five-star reviewer said it was "like a mini power washer for your gums and teeth." Plus, you can get 'em all for over 40 percent off — but just for today.

Scroll for four great Fairywill Memorial Day deals, and be prepared to sparkle.

Electric Toothbrush Powerful Sonic Cleaning. (Photo: Amazon)

With over 2,400 perfect five-star reviews, this electric toothbrush will leave your teeth cleaner than you could have imagined possible. To accomplish this noble task, it uses a whopping 40,000 (surprisingly gentle and quiet) micro brushes per minute. It’s also totally customizable; choose from four high-performance modes, including settings for whiter teeth, sensitive gums or a deep clean.

The American Dental Association (ADA)-certified brush even guides you toward better brushing habits with a two-minute time and pauses every 30 seconds to let you know it’s time to change positions. Get 30 days of juice on just one four-hour charge, then use your new, waterproof brush over the sink, in the shower, or on the go thanks to its cool carrying case.

“This electronic toothbrush is super powerful!” wrote a pleased shopper. “I believe people would be happy with the quality of this electronic toothbrush, particularly if you're used to electric toothbrushes, and if your gums and teeth aren't overly sensitive. It can make an obvious difference by the first use!!”

Added another fan: "This is a great brush!! Used to have an electric brush that I got from the dentist and this one is far superior!"

Story continues

Shop it: Fairywill Electric Sonic Toothbrush Rechargeable, $14 (was $20), amazon.com

Find your perfect smile in 30 minutes. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re reluctant about white strips, we get it — they can be harsh on sensitive teeth and don’t always get the job done. But take it from over 2,700 reviewers who say that these seem to wash away years of stains, pain-free.

“I've been trying to find a way to combat the staining/discoloration of teeth due to being an avid coffee/tea drinker, and I have now found my solution!” writes a reviewer who saw some serious results. “They are easy to put on and only require 30 to 60 minutes to settle in. Trust me: If you're looking for a whiter smile without spending tons of money on professional treatment, this is the way to go.”

Shop it: Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth, $19 (was $28), amazon.com

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips with Light (Photo: Amazon)

Want to turn up the brightness on those pearly whites? This set of teeth whitening strips comes with an LED light, and together they remove not only surface stains but those embedded deep in the enamel for magnificent all-around results.

“Loved how easy this was to use!!” says a reviewer. “With only one 20-minute session I already saw incredible results! My smile was whiter and brighter! I can only imagine the results a month from now!”

Shop it: Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips with Light, $24 (was $34), amazon.com

Fairywill Water Flosser And Toothbrush Combo (Photo: Amazon)

Flossing can be tedious, annoying and downright painful. Shave some time off of your nightly routine and get those pearly whites glistening again — this toothbrush and water flosser combo includes everything you need (like plenty of extra heads) to revive your teeth.

“Great value and benefits,” writes a five-star reviewer. “This is a great deal!!! I’ve had a Sonicare before, and I find this toothbrush to be an affordable alternative. It does have the feature where if you brush too hard it alerts you, and my teeth have never felt cleaner!!! The water flosser is like a mini power washer for your gums and teeth! I like to use it in the shower as it’s cordless and has a generous reservoir. My teeth and gums are so much healthier and I think it’s one of my smartest purchases.”

Shop it: Fairywill Water Flosser And Toothbrush Combo, $38 (was $57), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.