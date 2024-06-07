Fairmont residents turn out to engage with Cultivate WV

Jun. 7—FAIRMONT — As a roll of brown, cardboard-like paper unfurled in front of them, Finn Santee, 11, Joanna Dugan, 12, and Kyler Berry,16, draw what they imagine the future of Fairmont to be like.

"I am drawing a Shakespeare skull, to be or not to be," Berry said. "So we can have more Shakespeare like acts and performances. Shakespeare isn't really popular nowadays."

Across from him, Dugan's drawing is also performing arts based. Not only does she want to see more performances, she wants to do more as well.

At first, Santee's vision follows the other two but he switches tracks.

"A nice big bus stop," he said.

These were among some of the visions residents imagined at the kick-off party for Cultivate WV, a program run by the West Virginia Community Development Hub. The event took place at the old Firehouse on Monroe Street Thursday evening.

Cultivate's mission is to increase community engagement and empower residents to make the change they want to see in their towns and cities by providing leadership classes, coaching, and access to mini-grants for community improvement classes.

According to a presentation by Hub Community Coach Olivia McConnell, over 65 communities have received coaching services from the Hub since 2009. She said $40,0000 is available for mini-grants, with each project funded up to $2,000. This means 20 projects total are possible. There will also be up to $10,000 in pre-development funding for one large project.

Before all that however, residents have to imagine where they want to go. That's why as a warm-up exercise, McConnell had both adults and children first draw what the history of Fairmont was, followed by what they wanted the future of the city to look like.

"We want folks to be able to participate in some visioning, to dream big ideas and really get out in the open," McConnell said. "What are your hopes and dreams? What do you want to see for the community that you live in? And once we get the juices flowing and get the conversations happening, then we can reel it in and talk about."

Turnout was solid, with 62 people joining the 8 core members of the project. While the children who came to the event had little problem dreaming big, most of the adults settled into a wait and see approach. However, enthusiasm and support for Cultivate was high.

Jan Smith, family support resource director at the Family Resource Network, said she was excited to see more people getting involved with the community. She was there to listen to ideas and figure out ways to facilitate or support them through her agency.

Lured to the event by promises of food, Hannah and Tom Toothman came to support their friend, McConnell. Despite being switched to receptive mode, they said bike lanes was something they wanted to see. Tom Toothman called it a safety issue.

"It's been really cool to see how they've brought so many folks from different walks of life together," Paris Winfrey, an assistant director at an economic collaborative at WVU, said. "It presents this opportunity to have an unbiased third party facilitate some of these discussions.

"I think it's going to be super valuable to give people the freedom and opportunity to kind of share their minds and think through how they want to see their community."

Seeing more people outside the usual suspects who frequent community engagement sessions between the City and residents is definitely one of the goals the City hopes to achieve. Viewing the turnout, City Manager Travis Blosser said he felt really good about how many people showed up.

Although the City may have applied for the Cultivate WV program, the project is a citizen-led engagement, he said.

"The main thing I hear from people is kind of being happy there's an opportunity for them to really start playing a role in the direction of the city and what's happening," Blosser said. "I think some folks sometimes get that feeling of, you know, everything's being done by a certain amount of main people in the community and they don't get the opportunity to participate."

Blosser said he hopes the project spurs long term resident engagement with the city, and that successful things come out of the grants being offered. But for the time being, people mostly figured out how the flow would be by participating in the kick off.

Joel Dugan, chair of Architecture and Design at Fairmont State University, provided a bit of a teaser during his introduction. He is one of the 8 core members. He's worked on a few public art projects throughout Marion County and in Clarksburg. He gave an idea of what Cultivate could provide a place like Fairmont.

"I think it's the idea of helping to create a sense of place," Dugan said. "We have so many great stories to tell within our region and state. I really look forward to finding ways to create more of a sense of value and place for everyone who makes up Marion County."

