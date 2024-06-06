Fairmont LGBTQ community to find support, visibility at Saturday's Pride Festival

Jun. 6—FAIRMONT — Bereft of options for calmer Pride, Jobie Chadwell and her wife, Julie, launched their own.

"A lot of it was just to have community, right" Chadwell said. She is one of the organizers behind Fairmont's Pride Festival, as well as a member of PFLAG. "Part of it was not wanting to have to drive to Pittsburgh, Charleston or DC to go to events. Quite frankly, I don't love large crowds. I wasn't really interested in a parade or anything like that. So having something locally that was a little bit more chill was more my speed. It's like one of those 'build it and they will come,' things."

Come they did. Since its start as a Pride picnic with 30 people in 2016, it grew to an official Fairmont event in 2023 with roughly 500 people in attendance. This year, Pride kicks off Diversity Week on Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. The event moved from the Adams Street greenspace to Monroe Street. Complaints about the heat emanated by the parking lot during last year's event spurred the move. However, in an ironic turn of events, this year's forecast predicts partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s.

"I hope we're just bigger and better," Chadwell said. "We're on the vendor side. We actually had to stop taking registrations a couple weeks ago because we were completely full. Because the way Monroe Street is, you can fit about 50 vendors in there. So that's where we capped it."

Following Pride, a week of events celebrating diversity will take place. Chadwell said they started diversity week to make sure there was an educational component to the celebration. The Human Rights Commission and Communities of Shalom will help organize those events.

It appears this year's event will be better funded than years past, this is the first year Fairmont Pride will have corporate sponsors. FirstEnergy is one of them. The influx of sponsor money will make it easier to get such things as a band to provide live music throughout the day. In the past, Chadwell had to beg musicians to come play.

The festival moved downtown for the first time last year. Previously, Chadwell elected to hold the event at East Marion Park. A lack of support, not to mention homophobic, sexist and racist vitriol Chadwell witnessed from previous members of City Council, made her feel it was more prudent to rent a space as a private organization than to try to obtain city permits.

However, a change in political winds made it possible to hold the event downtown. After a friendlier City Council took their seats, the majority of council approved a nondiscrimination ordinance in December 2022. The ordinance prohibited discrimination based on sexuality or gender identity.

"There were petitions going around town to try and stop it," Cyndy Straight , chair of the Human Rights Commission, said. "Ultimately, they got enough signatures to put it up for a vote for the people of Fairmont. [The nondiscrimination ordinance] still won by a thousand votes. So that gives you a little bit of hope that maybe people are trying to shift their mindset"

This year's legislative session in Charleston saw state Republicans try to advance a lot of bills which Chadwell described as anti-LGBTQ. Geographic reasons aside, Chadwell said holding a Pride event here in Fairmont is important because it lets families know they're safe here and will find support. Chadwell said she receives emails and phone calls from parents seeking recommendations on doctors or therapists that will be safe.

"We want to be a resource to families," Chadwell said. "We want to keep people here in West Virginia, we have a dying population. I think it's important to the economic growth of the state to keep diversity and keep people here, regardless of who is in the White House or in the state legislature."

Despite the challenges, Chadwell added West Virginians have a very live and let live mentality.

"You can have conservative values, just don't be an asshole," Chadwell said.

Now, Pride is poised to become another major event of Fairmont's summer festival season.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com