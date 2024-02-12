Fairmont Doha: A New Era of Luxury Hospitality in the Qatar Capital

Iconic Towers can be seen from across the serene landscape of Qatar’s capital, Doha. The striking landmark rises above the skyline and Arabian Gulf, captivating travelers with its unique shape and design—the powerful crossed Qatari swords. It’s here, in this architectural wonder, that travelers will find one of the most luxurious properties in the region: Fairmont Doha.

Fairmont Doha marks the luxury hotel brand’s debut in Qatar, capitalizing on the post–World Cup buzz and ushering the city into a new era of luxury travel. The property sits in Doha’s Lusail development, a shiny new sustainable neighborhood in the north of the city, perched on the shores of the Arabian Gulf and surrounded by vibrant beach clubs, restaurants, and shops.

A homage to its sleek, oceanfront location, the glamorous hotel is inspired by the nearby superyachts bobbing in the Lusail Marina and brings this unrivaled glamour to shore. What awaits are gilded rooms and suites, four unique dining and drinking concepts, luxuriously designed spaces, and a world of indulgence, self-care, and discovery.

A New Era of Hospitality and Design

Guests enter the soaring lobby to gaze upon the world’s tallest chandelier, cascading through the entrance and creating a dancing kaleidoscope of color across the marble floor. The mesmerizing lobby is also home to Dôme—a one-of-a-kind display of delicate cakes and pastries encased in a 12-foot, high-class cloche setting the scene for Parisian afternoon teas.

Understated elegance prevails in the 362 rooms and suites, emulating the feeling of days aboard a superyacht with polished wood, white leather headboards, and outdoor balconies with views of the futuristic Doha skyline or Arabian Gulf. Fairmont’s worldclass brand standards are taken to new heights, and rooms include Posturepedic mattresses, walk-in maxi bars (stocked with healthy, indulgent, and local Qatari treats), bean-to-cup coffee machines, and a walk-in dressing area. Bathrooms are the pièce de résistance, with sparkling 18-karat-gold tiles and a generous soaking bathtub with television—perfect for luxuriating after exploring the vibrant capital.

Versatile and accessible, 15 types of rooms are available from the entry-level Premier and Fairmont rooms—the most spacious in the city at 45–54 square meters—to the opulent suites, where highlights include private cinema rooms, private kitchens, and cellars stocked with vintage wines. Themed suites add a playful touch, with a Qatari Suite showcasing the rich heritage of Qatar through colors and motifs.

Guests staying in Fairmont Doha suites can experience Fairmont Gold, the brand’s signature hotel-within-the-hotel experience, where they are treated to exceptional privileges like private check-in and butler

service and enjoy the use of a dedicated pool and the Fairmont Gold Lounge. The Gold Lounge serves complimentary breakfast and afternoon tea as well as evening canapés and cocktails, and evokes the feeling of a private members’ club.

A Drinking and Dining Destination

Fairmont Doha has quickly become a dining destination in its own right, and its innovative venues see hotel guests mingle with Doha’s glitterati. The flavors of the Indian subcontinent can be savored at Masala Library by Chef Jiggs Kalra, inspired by the grandeur of the maharajas and set against the backdrop of an illuminated Taj Mahal mural.

Elsewhere, Pan-Asian Provok celebrates the dichotomy of fire and ice with mesmerizing sea views and a menu of sushi, teppanyaki, and Korean barbecue with a world-class sake menu. Indulgent breakfasts are enjoyed at Vaya! Latin Mercado, a heady blur of live cooking stations and bountiful buffets. Come evening, the space transforms into a fiery Latin American experience serving the flavors of Costa Rica, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and Argentina to the rhythms of samba and tango. Head here for boundless warmth and hospitality, or to the sun-dappled botanical garden Cyra, where fragrance from shisha smoke and the scent of rose water dance in the warm ocean breeze.

Cutting-Edge Facilities

Everything is bigger and better at Iconic Towers, and Fairmont Doha is the first Fairmont property in the world to welcome the brand’s new Pillar Wellbeing concept. Working with internationally acclaimed practitioners, Fairmont Doha will offer guests one-to-one personal coaching with expert athletes including the co-founder of Pillar Wellbeing, Harry Jameson. Guests will also be able to enjoy clinical wellbeing programs with highly skilled practitioners able to diagnose and improve sports performance, as well as prevent injury and personalize rest, recovery, and nutrition programs such as electronic muscle stimulation, coaching, and metabolic analysis. The one-of-a-kind space comprises a 24-hour gym with Technogym equipment, but also looks beyond the usual workout, with classes including HIIT, Pilates, and cardio sculpting; an immersive spinning room; a 1-2-1 yoga studio; a climbing wall; and an indoor lap pool. The regenerative Fairmont Spa delights with high-tech equipment, mind and body treatments, and outstanding beauty and grooming experiences, allowing guests to look and feel their best. An on-site kids club offers parents a peaceful break to book a treatment or escape to the oceanfront outdoor pool.

Adding to the property’s timeless glamour and appeal, Fairmont Doha offers 1,593 square meters of event space, including the sunlit Fairmont Ballroom Hall with its dazzling chandeliers bejeweled in Murano crystals.

Fairmont Doha marks a new era for Doha, inviting guests to not only experience unprecedented levels of luxury but to also explore an exciting and evolving new destination, including the palatial Place Vendôme mall, The Pearl Qatar, the glitzy high rises of West Bay, and the city’s cultural hubs.

