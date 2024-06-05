Fairmont coal mine ride opens in time for summer

Jun. 5—FAIRMONT — Like ghosts passing through the night, coal miners from yesteryear peer back as a tram hauling tons of coal disappears into the dark recesses of a coal mine.

The image is second to last before a simulated mine collapse. The motors beneath the simulated mine cart pitch up and down as the cart makes its escape. Rushing air blows past and the conductor bids the rider farewell once the ride is over.

Those moments are courtesy of the now-completed simulated mine cart ride built by the Northern Appalachian Coal Mining Heritage Association. The ride sits at the association's headquarters, sharing space on the same grounds with Coal Country Miniature Golf. Mike Rohaly, president of NACMHA, spent the last three years putting the ride together.

"I've been waiting for this open," Katrina West, grandmother, said. "We looked at it last year and [my grandkids] couldn't wait for it to open."

Tuesday morning, West and her two grandchildren, Henry and Liam West, were the first riders of the day at the attraction. Although Rohaly built the ride for educational purposes first and foremost, the Turkish manufacturer provided other short simulated rides along with the mining one. West and her grandchildren enjoyed a space themed ride.

The simulated ride uses a gimbal to impart a feeling a motion, while a short throw projector provides the illusion of descending down into a mine. Fans on either side of the rider blow air past them at predetermined points, such as the mine doors opening or a ceiling collapse. The tour itself begins with a modern mine, but as the ride descends further the rider goes further back in history, seeing how mining used to be.

So far, the ride has received interest from the public. It opened last Saturday.

"The first day was between 15 and 20," Rohaly said. "Second day was Sunday, it was a crappy day business-wise in general. I think we had five or six. It was raining and cloudy. Business was slow all day and yesterday."

Despite the slowdown, Rohaly pointed out that if the ride continues to do the same steady business it did over the weekend, there is the potential to make $1,000 a month. With that form of income stream, Rohaly could expand his dream of creating the northern part of the state its very own coal heritage program. The southern part of the state is where most of the coal heritage programs are located.

Last September, Rohaly asked the Marion County Commission for $15,000 to assist in funding the final part of the coal mine ride. At the time, Rohaly said the project had an estimated cost of $175,000, and that NACMHA had raised approximately $100,000 in funding.

Rohaly hired an employee for the summer to help with the museum's organization and paperwork. It's a reflection of how much confidence he has in the coal mine ride. He said, even if the other rides prove to be more popular than the coal ride it all still goes toward NACMHA and the work it does.

However, the coal mine ride won't be easily overlooked.

"I didn't realize we could do a coal mine ride," West said. "We'll do that next time. I'd like for them to see that. Their papa used to be in the mines. It's West Virginia history. It's where we are, it's what we are. So they need to see how that came about."

Bethany College history student Daphne Tennant is the new employee hired for the summer. With access to the treasure trove of documents and other historical artifacts held by the museum, Tennant is ecstatic at the opportunity to geek out. The ride itself is a neat opportunity for members of the community, she said.

"It helps to further understand and get a bit more perspective of what the environment in a coal mine is really like," Tennant said. "I know a lot of the times in West Virginia we talk about the coal mines but not as many people know what they really are like nowadays. So to have a ride that is actually filmed in an actual coal mine is really cool and it helps to gain a bit more perspective on it."

