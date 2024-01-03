All the Facts on Music Producer (And Selena Gomez’s BF!), Benny Blanco

Upon coming across Selena Gomez's fast-paced hard launch with her rumored new BF, Benny Blanco, you probably thought his name sounded familiar. That's because he's (very casually) one of the top music producers in the biz, working with artists from Selena herself to her ex Justin Bieber, BTS, Halsey, and Addison Rae. He also had a hand in curating some of the biggest hits of the 2010s—ya know, the same ones that probably transport you back to your awkward middle school dances. See: "Teenage Dream," "TiK ToK," and "Circus," to name a few. Yeah, this dude's kind of a huge deal behind the scenes.

So, what else can one dig up on Benny Blanco? We've got all the facts on Sel's new beau riiight here so you don't miss a beat.

He grew up in Virginia and started making music as a kid.

Benny found his love for music at a young age and started honing in on his craft as a teenager. In 2012, he told Vibe, "When you want something that bad, you're not going to stop at it." He explained that he got his start by "hitting up people all over Myspace, right when it got big."

"I would hit up everyone like Jimmy Iovine, Polow Da Don, and I would cold call people and pretend I was a lawyer," Benny continued. "They would pass me through and I would be like, 'Please let me play you my demo.' So I just did a lot of wild shit to just try and grab people's ears."

He's a Pisces.

Benny was born on March 8, 1988, making him 35 years old.

He probably definitely had a hand in making one of your fave songs.

Benny is a talented songwriter and producer who's made hits with some of the biggest names in music. *Some* of his credits include Rihanna's "Diamonds," Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream," Kesha's "TiK ToK," Britney Spears'"Circus," Justin Bieber's "Lonely," and Selena Gomez's "Same Old Love."

Oh, and he also releases music under his name with artists like BTS, Halsey, Khalid, JuiceWrld, and J Balvin. Let me remind you of this absolute banger from 2018 (that ~casually~ hit the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart):

Because of that, he's been honored with prestigious awards.

That's right. In 2012, Benny received the Songwriter of the Year Award at the BMI Pop Awards and was subsequently honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award in 2013. Context: Ed Sheeran also received that Hall of Fame honor in 2017 (which happened to be presented by Benny himself).

Larry Busacca - Getty Images

He's also lectured college classes.

Okay, his range! According to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Benny was a frequent guest lecturer at New York University's Clive Davis Department of Recorded Music in 2012 and 2013.

Oh, Benny and Selena? They go waaay back.

Instagram

Before they were an ~item~, Benny and Sel were collaborators and friends. He has credits on some of her hits, such as "Single Soon," "Kill 'Em With Kindness," "Same Old Love," and her collaboration with Cashmere Cat, "Trust Nobody." The duo also has a track with J Balvin and Tainy, "I Can’t Get Enough."

In 2023, Benny also supported Sel at her Rare Impact Fund benefit and attended her birthday party. 👀

Benny also founded his own record labels.

In 2014, the producer founded two imprint labels under Interscope, Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets. Some artists on the respective rosters? Ryan Beatty, Cashmere Cat, and Rixton, to name a few.

He's besties with Lil Dicky.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Yep. The pair have appeared on numerous red carpets together (and even recreated that cheesy prom pose all our moms made us do way back when). Benny also appeared on the first two seasons of Lil Dicky's FX series, DAVE.

You Might Also Like