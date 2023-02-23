We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get your closets in tip-top shape for spring with these storage bags — just $5 a pop

Rebecca Carhart
·2 min read

We may still be in the thick of winter, but if you want to get a head start on your spring cleaning (and, trust us, you do!), we've found exactly what you need to do your winter-summer clothing-and-linens switcheroo and get your all closets uber-organized. This six-pack of storage bags from Fab Totes is an “organizing game changer” and is on sale for just $30 — just $5 a piece!

Fab totes

Fab totes Fab Totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage

$30$42Save $12
Not to be confused with the makers of the world-famous umbrellas. That being said, if you pass up this deal, you're all wet.
$30 at Amazon

Made with durable fabric to keep your clothes safe from the elements, these storage bags feature a transparent window so you can quickly find what you need. Each one has a storage capacity of 60 liters, plenty of space to store out-of-season clothing, bedding, accessories and more.

These bags are moisture-proof and breathable to keep your belongings in pristine condition, plus they boast two-way stainless steel zippers that won’t snag or come off the tracks. The side handles make them super easy to move around, and they even fold flat when not in use, so finding space to store them will be a breeze, too.

storage bags
Buy 15 or 20 of these and you can corral the family into a game of supersized Tetris! (Photo: Amazon)

Perhaps best of all, they are stackable to really maximize your space. “I can't say enough how these containers have changed my life,” raved one shopper. “These are handy to reorganize your closets, bedroom, or anywhere in your house. They are strong and are stackable. I would recommend these."

“I was very surprised at how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds,” wrote one. “I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them.”

A third customer wrote: “I was so surprised at how compact they were in the box before opening them! Once I opened them there is soooo much room for storage, very well made, and I love the clear front so I can see what’s inside! Since they’re flexible, I can stuff them full and [everything] fits! Highly recommend for light and easy organization!”

Normally, a set of six would set you back $42; now it can be yours for just $30. And you need more storage, or not quite as much, these containers also come in packs of two, three, four, and eight.

Fab totes

Fab totes Fab Totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage

$30$42Save $12
No one likes to kick off summer or winter with musty, moth-eaten or wrinkled textiles. Here's how to avoid those trans-seasonal headaches.
$30 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

  • Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

    $138$229Save $92
    See at Amazon

  • Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    $120$500
    Save $380 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

    $160$220Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell 3277 CrossWave X7 Cordless Pet Pro Titanium/Black/Copper Vacuum

    $382$500Save $118
    See at Amazon

  • iRobot Braava jet m6 (6012) Ultimate Robot Mop

    $314$500Save $186
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

T-fal

T-fal Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Cookware Lid Fry Pan

$30$55Save $25
This workhorse pan is made of hard anodized aluminum to retain heat. It also has a much stronger protective layer than the original metal, making it corrosion and scratch resistant and non-reactive to acidic foods.
$30 at Amazon
T-fal

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 14-inch Wok

$38$60Save $22
If you're looking for a tough wok, look no further than the T-fal. The durable nonstick material is hard Titanium reinforced, scratch resistant and toxin-free to stand up to everyday use and keep cleanup a breeze.
$38 at Amazon
Osulloc

Osulloc Premium Tea Collection Gift Set — 40 count, 8 flavors

$25$40Save $15
Like to have gifts on hand for whatever comes your way? Stock on this gorgeous tea set packed with eight yummy flavors: Honey Pear, Green Tea, Camellia Flower, Tangerine, Canola Honey, Orchid Green Tea, Sweet bouquet and Halla fermented tea.
$25 at Amazon

  • Kitchellence 4-in-1 3-Stage Knife Sharpener

    $12$30Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Utopia Kitchen Nonstick Frying Pan Set

    $30$44Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry

    $150$230Save $80
    See at Amazon

  • Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-piece Bundle

    $90$150Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Chefman 6.3-quart 4-In-1 Digital Air Fryer+

    $109$150Save $41
    See at Amazon

  • Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

    $20$34Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Essentials 4QT Air Fryer Oven

    $55$80Save $25
    See at Amazon

Auto

  • Seaaes 51-inch Extendable Ice Scraper and Snow Brush with Squeegee

    $14$36Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Fortem Car Trunk Organizer

    $21$35
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

    $10$25Save $15
    See at Amazon

Bedding and home

Amazon

Gabrylly Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair

$216$330Save $114
Today only! This office chair is packed with must-have features to help you work in comfort.
$216 at Amazon
RENPHO

Renpho Air Purifier

$48$60Save $12
This powerful little air purifier helps to prevent the accumulation of dust on surfaces and can also trap airborne and even pet smells, perfect for keeping bedroom spaces breathable.
$48 at Amazon

  • Sleep Innovations Marley 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, King

    $296$400Save $104
    See at Amazon

  • ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner

    $7$12Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Rowenta X-Cel Powerful Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer

    $70$100Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping, Standard (Pack of 2)

    $102$119Save $17
    See at Amazon

  • Signature Design by Ashley Plush Hybrid Mattress, Queen

    $290$478Save $188
    See at Amazon

  • Molblly Queen 10-inch Memory Gel Mattress

    $230$410Save $180
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

    $219$310Save $91
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Bed Pillows (2 pack)

    $27$90
    Save $63 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • AquaDance 7-inch Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Showerhead

    $28$46Save $18
    See at Amazon

Storage and Organization

  • Joyoldelf Sock Drawer Organizer Divider (2 Packs)

    $8$15Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage

    $15$42
    Save $27 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Solejazz 2-Tier Under Sink Organizer (2 pack)

    $36$50
    Save $14 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Taili Hanging Vacuum Storage Bags (4 packs)

    $27$34
    Save $7 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer for Kitchen Drawer

    $17$29
    Save $12 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Latest Stories