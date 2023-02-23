Get your closets in tip-top shape for spring with these storage bags — just $5 a pop
We may still be in the thick of winter, but if you want to get a head start on your spring cleaning (and, trust us, you do!), we've found exactly what you need to do your winter-summer clothing-and-linens switcheroo and get your all closets uber-organized. This six-pack of storage bags from Fab Totes is an “organizing game changer” and is on sale for just $30 — just $5 a piece!
Fab Totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage
Made with durable fabric to keep your clothes safe from the elements, these storage bags feature a transparent window so you can quickly find what you need. Each one has a storage capacity of 60 liters, plenty of space to store out-of-season clothing, bedding, accessories and more.
These bags are moisture-proof and breathable to keep your belongings in pristine condition, plus they boast two-way stainless steel zippers that won’t snag or come off the tracks. The side handles make them super easy to move around, and they even fold flat when not in use, so finding space to store them will be a breeze, too.
Perhaps best of all, they are stackable to really maximize your space. “I can't say enough how these containers have changed my life,” raved one shopper. “These are handy to reorganize your closets, bedroom, or anywhere in your house. They are strong and are stackable. I would recommend these."
“I was very surprised at how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds,” wrote one. “I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them.”
A third customer wrote: “I was so surprised at how compact they were in the box before opening them! Once I opened them there is soooo much room for storage, very well made, and I love the clear front so I can see what’s inside! Since they’re flexible, I can stuff them full and [everything] fits! Highly recommend for light and easy organization!”
Normally, a set of six would set you back $42; now it can be yours for just $30. And you need more storage, or not quite as much, these containers also come in packs of two, three, four, and eight.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
