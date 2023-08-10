26,000+ shoppers swear by Amazon's No. 1 bestselling pill cutter — it's down to $2
Have you ever had to split a tiny pill in half? If you answered yes, then you know how tedious (and anxiety-inducing!) it can be — especially if your method involved haphazardly cutting it with scissors or slicing it with a knife. No thanks. Instead, we'll do what thousands of happy shoppers over at Amazon are doing and use this high-tech Ezy Dose Pill Cutter. It's a No. 1 bestseller for a reason; not only does it produce clean, accurate cuts, it does so quickly, safely and even acts as a handy storage case. Plus, it's currently 50% off!
Just over two bucks sounds pretty reasonable for something that will make your mornings so much easier.
Equipped with a sturdy stainless steel blade, the Ezy Dose Pill Cutter makes splitting your meds a piece of cake. Just place your pill inside the little "V," press down on the lid (it doesn't need a lot of pressure) and voila! Think of it like a mini guillotine, only one that's used for good things — like producing a perfectly sliced pill just for you.
Accuracy aside, what sets this device apart from other pill splitting methods is that you can use it for storing your meds once they've been divided. There's even a nifty feature that separates the pill halves into different compartments after being cut and dispenses just one for you to take. Pretty neat, huh?
Whether you have to split pills for yourself, family members or pets, this little gadget saves so much effort, time and waste — after all, how many times have you tried cutting a pill, only for it to turn into crushed up dust on you? And its compact size also makes it perfect for taking on the go!
Over 26,000 Amazon customers were so impressed by the Ezy Dose Pill Cutter, they logged right back on after using it to give it a perfect rating.
Scissors, no more
"I am so glad I bought this pill slicer," wrote a five-star fan. "Before, I had been using scissors, and half the time disintegrating the pills. Now my pills have a nice, clean break."
The perfect travel companion
"Amazing pill cutter," raved another happy reviewer. "It’s [the] perfect size, and when you go to cut your medicine in half it catches each side in different compartments. Great for traveling. Stays closed very well. Very satisfied."
Accuracy is key
"This handy little pill cutter has a razor sharp blade that cuts pills cleanly and accurately," shared a satisfied shopper. "I have to quarter small pills. With other cutters (with not-so-sharp blades), the pills often got crushed. This item cuts them cleanly, and since I've had it, it hasn't wasted a single pill."
The pill cutter comes in blue, green and purple, but if you want to score the lowest price, opt for the mystery color option — it'll be a fun surprise!
Letting this deal go would be a tough pill to swallow...
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
