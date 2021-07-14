Treat your feet! This at-home foot peel will get you ready for sandal season — and it's nearly 50 percent off today

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Treat your feet — and save big! (Photo: HSN)

We're in the thick of sandal season, which means your feet are out there day and night. But summer can be rough on feet, creating dead skin and calluses — and that's not exactly what you want to put on display. While you could create a standing appointment for a pedicure at a local salon, that takes serious time and money. Instead, you can save big and take matters into your own hands with an at-home foot peel.

Just for today, HSN has slashed the price of the mega popular The Beauty Spy EZFoot Peel Plus Jumbo Edition. You'll get this foot-pampering kit for just $28 (marked down from $52). That's nearly 50 percent off! Don't want to shell out $28 now? HSN's interest-free FlexPay program lets you break up the cost into five easy installments.

Shop it: The Beauty Spy EZFoot Peel Plus Jumbo Edition, $28 (was $52), hsn.com

There's so much to love about this foot peel. For starters, it features a special formula that gently exfoliates dry skin on your feet by simply rolling it away. The result? Hydrated and smooth feet you'll want to show off. For tougher areas, use the included foot file to slough off extra dead skin.

It comes in a yummy hibiscus scent, too! (Photo: HSN)

Shop it: The Beauty Spy EZFoot Peel Plus Jumbo Edition, $28 (was $52), hsn.com

The peel is created with more than 20 fruit and plant extracts including European blueberry, lavender, rosemary, chamomile, aloe, Korean red pine, grapefruit, sugar cane, lemon, orange, moringa, canola, sugar maple, grape, apricot, centella, macadamia, bamboo, argan, camellia and urea, along with rice, wheat, oat and soy.

The Beauty Spy EZFoot Peel is so incredibly easy to use. Just apply the cream to your feet and massage it in until you see little rolls of dead skin appear. Then, use the foot file to tackle those tougher areas. Once you're done, just rinse your feet with water and pat them dry. That's it! Check out HSN's video to see the whole thing in action and then choose between original and hibiscus formulas for the peel that's right for you.

Story continues

Again, this deal is only for today. If you've been struggling with weathered feet, snag the The Beauty Spy EZFoot Peel before time runs out!

Shop it: The Beauty Spy EZFoot Peel Plus Jumbo Edition, $28 (was $52), hsn.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.