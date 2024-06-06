Eyeless opossum center of naming contest for Shelby Township nature center

A Shelby Township nature center is home to a new eyeless opossum and is looking for your help naming it.

A recently rescued opossum sits in its new home, a state-of-the-art enclosure designed to resemble the forest floor, at the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center in Shelby Township.

The Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center recently welcomed in the opossum and is launching a community naming contest for its new ambassador. The center is considering from three names: Murray, after superhero daredevil Matt Murdock; Milo, Latin for soldier; Oliver, from olive tree, a symbol of peace.

The move comes after the shelter lost its beloved blind opossum, Lily, who had a following across Michigan and recently died. The shelter took in the new opossum from Motor City Possum Rescue, bringing the opossum in for a meet-and-greet before deciding to keep it.

“In just a few days, he became this ball of energy looking for adventure. He loves to run and explore," said Elizabeth Schultz, nature center coordinator. "He has these big ears that are constantly moving and seems to have a heightened sense of hearing, as he can detect even the slightest movements from his caretakers. He’s going to make a great ambassador for his species.”

The naming contest for the new opossum runs until 5 p.m. Monday. Community members can vote online and the township will announce results on the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center's Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Shelby nature center seeks votes to name new opossum ambassador