Extraordinary Educator: Meet Mrs. Elizabeth Bellina from Gonzales Middle School

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROPUD) — Mrs. Elizabeth Bellina gets a little teary-eyed, when talking about her job. Bellina says it’s because she knows she is making a positive impact on her students’ lives.

“I want to give them love that they might not have been shown before,” Bellina said.

Bellina is a paraprofessional at Gonzales Middle School. Every day she works with children who have special needs.

“People think that people with special needs are just people, but they’re angels on earth. I want them to learn to never be ashamed to be who they are,” Bellina said.

Right now, her students are learning about the different bodies of water and the animals who live in them. Bellina says she has learned from her students just as much as they have learned from her.

“They have taught me how to love,” Bellina said. “They have taught me how to accept myself for who I am.”

Her students aren’t her only inspiration. Bellina has a daughter who motivates her every day.

“Everything I do, I do for her,” Bellina said.

Clearly an educator who teaches whole heartedly and loves her students with all her might.

