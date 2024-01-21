'Extraordinary' earbuds for just $17? Yes, this nearly 70%-off deal is for real

Cheap headphones are a dime a dozen, but great-quality affordable headphones can be a bit tougher to find. Here come the Jxrev Wireless Earbuds to save the day. These popular buds feature the latest in Bluetooth technology for seamless pairing and consistent audio quality, and make it easy to control with just a tap of your finger. Right now, you can get the black earbuds for just $17, down from $50 — that's almost 70% off!

Why is it a good deal?

It's not every day that you can get a good set of 'buds for $17 — these are Black Friday/Cyber Monday prices. They're also available in five other colors: green, pink, purple, white and dark blue for only a couple bucks more.

Why do I need this?

Each bud delivers between six and eight hours of playback time, but when paired with the charging case, they offer a whopping 32 hours. Now those long flights suddenly don't seem quite as long. The case itself can be fully recharged in just one hour, too. They're even sweat- and water-resistant, so you can confidently wear them while working out or working in the yard.

The Jxrev Wireless Earbuds pair with both iOS and Android devices. That's a huge win, especially for anyone who wants noise-canceling buds on a budget. A set of 13mm drivers delivers impressive sound quality, and each earbud has a built-in microphone that it uses to adjust the amount of noise cancellation.

Earbuds for only $20? That's music to our ears! (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

These popular buds have more than 13,000 five-star fans who rave about the quality.

"I love these earbuds! First of all, I have a hard time finding ones that feel comfortable and stay in my ear. [With these] I never have to worry about them falling out. I have even slept comfortably with them in, and I’m a side sleeper. The other thing is the battery life! I don’t use them daily but quite often. I listen to books a lot, so I usually will use them while I am at home cleaning. I highly recommend!" one user raved.

Another user backed up that opinion. "I purchased these earbuds as a replacement for a set that didn't hold up. The sound from these is far superior. My phone calls are easier because the mic and noise cancellation are extraordinary! I love the fact I could get them in a fun color, too. The case and the ends of the earbuds magnetize together to prevent them from falling out when the case is opened. I am getting long periods of listening after short periods of charging. Now my husband wants a pair!"

Said this audiophile, "The battery life is great. I also like that the case battery indicator is on the outside of the case, easier to see. A slight negative, the battery status is reported to the phone as a single value, not a value per side, and the case battery status is not available other than through its built-in LED — though that doesn't bother me much, to be honest."

Meanwhile, this reviewer admitted that instead of drowning out background noise, their buds almost drowned. "I work as a dishwasher and these headphones have fallen into the dishwasher multiple times and survived with no damage to sound quality or ability to charge. Cannot recommend enough!"

If you do want to shell out a few extra bucks for Apple AirPods, these second-generation ones are almost 25% off.

This user raved about the feel of the AirPods: "I love the overall look and feel of this product. The sound quality and audio quality both perform very well. They connect very easily across Apple devices and it doesn't take much to start using them. ... The battery life is just awesome. I can use these any time of day and travel with them."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

