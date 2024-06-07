Extra Sides: Behind the gold carpet on the ceiling of Moxie’s Supper Club in Casco

CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – For the small community in and around Casco, Kewaunee County, Moxie’s has been a longtime gathering spot.

Their popular broasted chicken was often what persuaded families for generations to gather here for special occasions.

The name Moxie was the nickname of the original owner from his baseball playing days. His son, Doug Delebreau, now runs the place, although his mother, Joann, visits the kitchen daily to help.

Moxie’s follows supper club tradition and invites people to linger at the bar while looking over the menu. Inevitably, somebody always asks about the gold carpet that is on the ceiling above the bar.

“It was a sound or a smoke barrier,” speculated bartender Allison Castro. “It’s also the Packers thing. People come in green, the carpet on the ceiling is gold, there you go!”

Moxie then weighed in via a videotaped phone message attached to this story. He said it was there before he owned the place and is the original carpeting.

“Probably for the sound,” Moxie confirmed. “I don’t remember how we cleaned it, but I know it kept the sound down.”

Thanks Moxie! Inquiring minds wanted to know! For more information on this community gathering spot, click here.

