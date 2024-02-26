These Extra Deep Couches Are Even Comfier Than Your Bed



Just like the right mattress is the centerpiece of the perfect bedroom, a comfortable couch can make all the difference in your living room. It's where most of us spend countless hours reading, watching TV, relaxing with the kids, and vibing with the pets on the weekends. So, finding the right couch for your space shouldn't be taken lightly. Before you start shopping, we highly recommend investing in the best extra-deep couch you can find—the kind that feels almost like part couch, part bed—for maximum relaxation.

The seat depth for most couches runs between 21 and 24 inches. But deep couches are typically 28 inches or more at the seat, and the seats on extra-deep couches can be deeper than 30 inches. That's more than enough room for the average person to sit all the way back as they would relax in bed. All that extra space provides ample legroom to stretch out comfortably, sprawl out, or even curl up with your legs tucked in. It's perfect for taller or larger individuals and anyone who just wants more room to spread out. It's also great for parties and social events where you might need a little extra seating space in a pinch.

We spent the last few months researching and vetting many of the best-reviewed extra deep couches on the market. We also chatted with three professional interior designers—Ariel Fischer, Partner at Noa Blake Design, Reno-based design expert, Anne Sage, and Andrea West of Andrea West Design—to get their expert picks. With their help, we rounded up the very best extra-deep couches worth buying this year.

This timeless square-arm sofa from The Twillery Co. is simple, elegant, and cozy enough for any room of the house, from your home office to your living room. “The clean-lined, classic shape of this sofa would slip into any style of decor, from traditional to modern!" says Sage. She also points out it comes in a wide range of colors, from fun neutrals to more vibrant tones. "Plus, the corduroy adds subtle texture to any space, and the walnut block legs are a sophisticated touch,” she adds.

The delicate curves of Hokku Designs' Mairenn Modular Sofa make for one of the coziest extra-deep couches of 2024. Fischer agrees: "We always love a good modular sofa and since the pieces are made at the same dimensions to be multi-functional, one of the best parts about it is the depth," she says. "This one has what we like to call a 'cuddle corner,' which makes it even cozier."

When shopping for affordable modular sofas, Fischer suggests paying attention to the seat and back heights, since many are made to sit pretty low to the ground.

For something a bit more fun, we love the playful aesthetic of the Cloud Modular Sectional Sofa from JACH. Sage recommends the cloud-style sofa to those who enjoy lounging. "The modular construction configures to provide a custom fit in your room, and the flange edging on the cushions brings a beachy, casual vibe," Sage says. "Add in the matching ottoman and schedule your next movie night, STAT!”

Other matching pieces are available, too, including a single seat, a love seat, and an ottoman, so you can round out your complete living room set. Bonus: It's well-priced at just under $1,000.

Deeper couches tend to run large, but the York Slope Arm Deep Seat Slipcovered Sofa from PB, with an overall width of just 81 inches, is designed to fit in cozier spaces. It's available in dozens of fabrics and colorways, making it easy to coordinate perfectly with your decor. Plus, it's one of the most supportive sofas on this list, thanks to included bolster pillows. “We love this extra deep sofa from Pottery Barn as it comes with the lumbar or 'kidney' pillows that provide extra support," West says.

For a compact option—to fit a cozy space like a den or home office—we love Hillsdale's York Upholstered Sofa. “Foster a sense of elegance with this slope-armed three-seater!" Sage says. "Best suited for transitional spaces, the silhouette has a luxe sensibility while the soft upholstery feels refined." She particularly likes the included lumbar cushions and that you can swap new covers on them when you're ready for an update.

The couch is also available in Sand for around $100 more. The best part? Either colorway includes free standard shipping from Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Fischer loves this extra-deep-seated couch. "The ever popular cloud-style couch is a fan favorite for a reason, being able to cuddle up in the pillowy cushions and deep seats is the best way to relax," she says. While cloud-style sofas can run on the pricier side, Fischer points out that many companies have begun to produce replicas, thanks to their increased popularity. "Now, there are some great options that don't break the bank."

At under $900, this is easily one of the most budget-friendly cloud couch options we've seen this year! We also love that it's available in multiple configurations, including two-seat, three-seat, four-seat, and armless options.

What is it about velvet? It's beautiful, timeless, and oh-so-lush, like the Deseo Copper Brown sofa from CB2. "For a more tailored look, we love this one that has clean lines that are softened by the lux velvet," says West. Decked out in Crypton performance velvet upholstery, it not only looks great but is designed to hold up to pets, kids, and the occasional red wine spill.

The seat cushions are stuffed with a mix of foam, feathers, down, and polyester for maximum cushiness. It all sits on a kiln-dried engineered hardwood frame and hardwood block feet, so it's sturdy, durable, and designed to last forever.

Of course, sometimes only legit leather will do. Poly & Bark's Nolita sofa is decked out in full-grain Italian-tanned leather with a patina that's designed to look better over time. At 85-inches wide (other dimensions are available), it's perfectly sized for occasional spaces like a home office or den. Plus, it pairs perfectly with other pieces from P&B's catalog, so it's easy to complete the set and furnish a whole room.

You probably know Lovesac for the brand's ridiculously soft Sacs. They're like chic, designer-friendly bean bag chairs for adults. But its Sactionals (get it?) are even better. The line-up includes a handful of extra deep couch "starter packs."

So, you start by choosing how many seats and sides you want, then build out your new couch to fit your exact needs. Need a traditional couch with an attached chaise? Lovesac has that. Prefer a U-shaped sectional that seats five or more? That's an option. Or maybe you need a jumbo-sized model that seats the whole family and the dogs? Lovesac has that, too. All are available in a wide variety of colors and fabrics to suit your aesthetic.

Wade Logan's Assel modular sofa features a timeless, mid-century modern-inspired aesthetic with track arms, tapered wooden legs, and a textured corduroy fabric. Translation: It's cozy, charming, and oh-so-inviting in just about any room of your house. It's available in several neutral colors, including beige, cream, and gray, but we especially love it in this rich, hunter green. But the big win with this extra deep couch is the price. At around $900 with free white glove delivery (meaning it'll be carried to any room in your house, assembled, and all packaging removed), it's a legit steal!

Sure, you can spend $2,000, $3,000, or more on the very best extra-deep couches. But, honestly, you don't have to. The Westview Extra Deep Down-Filled Couch from Amazon's in-house Stone & Beam is proof of just that. It's a compact, two-seat sofa with cushy, down-filled cushions on a solid wood frame and block legs—thick, chunky, and sturdy in all the right ways. It's a simple, clean-lined aesthetic designed to work in just about any space. And, at less than $850 delivered, it's easily one of the best value extra-deep couches of the year.

Finding just the right furniture—including the perfect extra-deep couch—isn't always easy. West Elm takes most of the guesswork out with the Harmony Sofa. It's available in a variety of custom sizes, so you can find the exact model to fit your space. Like many of West Elm's upholstered pieces, it's also available in dozens of fabrics (including twill, velvet, linen, boucle, and more) and colorways, from neutrals to patterns to bold prints. The ultra-pillowy cushions are among the best available in the "RH Cloud Couch dupe" department. On a scale from one to five, with one being the softest, West Elm ranks these as a solid one.

For maximum relaxation, this all-chaise oversized sofa from Amerlife is as good as it gets. It's essentially three oversized chaise lounge chairs connected together to form an uber-deep couch. It feels like half-bed, half-sofa, making it a great option for game rooms, guest rooms, or home theaters where "getting horizontal" is paramount. The corduroy upholstered fabric is also soft, sturdy, and resistant to stains and tearing. Plus, the pieces are sold individually, too, so you can mix and match them to build your own perfect lounger.

Meet the experts

Ariel Fischer is a partner at Noa Blake Design.

Anne Sage is a Reno-based interior design expert.

Andrea West is co-founder of Andrea West Design, a full-service interior design firm.

What is considered an extra deep sofa?

Sofas are available in a wide range of sizes and depths, with most falling somewhere between 24 and 28 inches deep at the seat. “Where every sofa has a different depth, we would consider any sofa that has a seat depth over 36 inches or an overall depth of 42 inches, an extra deep sofa,” West says. That added depth, of course, can accommodate taller people or anyone who wants a little more legroom. It’s also great for curling up on the couch with your S.O., kids, or pets, and creates a more relaxed, inviting atmosphere in your space.

At what depth is a sofa the most comfortable?

When selecting the most comfortable depth for your sofa, West say she recommends to always consider the height of the individual. Then, you can select a sofa based on what is most comfortable for the space of you or your family's legs. Ultimately, it’s a matter of personal preference. But, West says that, in general, “You will want the sofa to hit the back of your knees to have this at its most comfortable depth, which most frequently falls between 34-35 inches deep.”

What should I consider when shopping for an extra deep couch?

In West’s professional opinion, she recommends considering how you are planning to use the space where you will be placing your sofa. "Whether it be in a more formal living room where you will be sitting upright or if the sofa will be in a TV setting where you will be lounging more frequently," she says.

Other things you’ll want to consider include:

Room Dimensions

Extra-deep couches are, of course, inherently bigger than traditional couches. So, it’s important to measure your living space carefully and ensure the chosen couch won't overpower the room (visually and physically), leaving enough space on all sides for walkways and other furniture. Also, consider doorways and tight corners during delivery and setup as well.

Upholstery

Choose a material that suits your lifestyle and cleaning habits. Leather is easy to clean but might feel cold, while fabric offers more variety but requires regular maintenance. Consider stain resistance (if you and/or any kids in the home are prone to messes) and pet-friendliness, if relevant.

Frame and Construction

You’re probably planning to keep your new couch for years to come, so you’ll want a couch frame that’s built to last. A sturdy frame made of hardwood or metal ensures long-lasting durability. Avoid flimsy frames that might creak or warp over time.

Delivery and Assembly

Many retailers, especially online e-tailers, offer free delivery. But some don’t, so paying close attention to the fine print when shopping for extra-deep couches is important. You may need to factor in delivery and assembly costs, especially if you have limited mobility or tight spaces.

Price

Extra-deep couches aren’t necessarily more expensive than any regular-sized couch. While you can spend $2,000 or more on a premium couch, you don’t have to. If you’re looking for more budget-friendly options, know that plenty of great models are available for under $1,000.

How we chose the best extra deep couches

Our design-savvy editors and writers vetted dozens of extra-deep couches. We paid careful attention to everything from aesthetics and construction quality to comfort and price. More importantly, we consulted with some of the best interior designers in the business for their professional take. Ultimately, we agreed on the 13 picks above for the best extra-deep couches worth buying in 2024.

Read more about the best furniture

