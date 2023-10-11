How to extend your summer glow with make-up alone

“Your skin is really pale,” (emphasis on really) says the make-up artist who’s rooting through her make-up kit to find a shade of bronzer that’s light enough. Without make-up, even in summer, I barely catch the sun. This, I assumed, made my face an exclusion zone for all the pretty bronzing powders that launch each summer. When everyone else is swapping blusher for bronzer, I’m clinging on safely to my rosy cheeks.

But when I came back from a two-week holiday this week with a golden glow (despite wearing a hat and SPF50 daily) a new world opened up to me. For the first time in years, I felt inclined to bronze. Partly because it’s the quickest way to eke out a summer glow, and partly because bronzers are no longer Tango-orange and tricky to diffuse.

The ones I’ve listed below give no more than a soft hint of manufactured sunshine that’s impossible to overdo, making them perfect for the start of a new season when the sun is still shining but the shops are stocked with knits and coats.

[x-head] Shopping for a bronzer

When buying a new bronzer I implore you to leave shimmery ones alone. Sparkle has its place (on the centre of eyelids, it’s great) but matte is best for the cheeks. It’s softer, less disco, and won’t settle (thus exaggerate) in pores or fine lines. Jones Road The Bronzer is one of the best powders I’ve tried – the bronzing brush is worth a punt too. But, in these pictures I’m wearing Giorgio Armani’s Luminous Silk Glow Powder in two shades. It’s similar in wearability, light as air on the skin and buildable –this is key as you want to be able to control how much you apply.

Powder, if you get a good one, tends to be more flattering on mature complexions, but there are a few new cream/gel bronzers I recommend you try. Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream, £46, is a failsafe that dissipates invisibly into skin and, as it’s a solid balm, it tends to outlast liquid drops. Merit’s Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer, £32, comes in a stick, making it foolproof to apply and compact to carry. Whereas Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi Drops, £33, and Jones Road Gel Bronzer, £34, both give a sheer wash of warmth in one liquid drop – a little goes a long way.

[x-head] The natural looking way to apply it

To look as though you’ve caught the sun and not overdosed on carrots, you need to treat bronzer like real sun rays. The sun doesn’t only hit your cheeks, it kisses your forehead, the bridge of the nose, forehead and chin. Any area that’s protruding needs a dusting of bronzer in a light-ish (for you) shade. Using a big brush, apply a fine coat to the high points of your face, working the pigment into the hairline and onto the jawline and neck (a demarcation line between your face and neck is best avoided). For a just-nipped-out-for-a-sandwich-on-a-sunny-day type of glow, then you can happily stop here. I usually do.

[x-head] Bronzer on eyes is chic and economical

After you’ve applied your mascara, take the bronzing palette and dust onto eyelids with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. With a small tightly packed brush (sorry to be pedantic but brush size does matter for a seamless finish) apply a deeper hue (it is wise to invest in a dark and light shade if you can) to the socket line and underneath the eyes, close to the waterline, for delicate definition.

For evening, you may wish to intensify things with a brown kohl pencil inside the top waterline which will boost intensity. “Black is harsh around the eyes as we age,” says make-up artist Mary Greenwell, who did my make-up for this shoot, with the exception being mascara. Mascara should “always be black”, she says.

[x-head] Create definition by swapping brushes

For those who like to contour, you can do so by simply swapping brushes. Using a blusher brush, apply a darker shade of bronzer to the contours – underneath your cheekbones, into your temples and the top of your forehead. Lastly, and this is optional, you can elevate the look with a slightly warm tawny blusher (with a hint of shimmer if you wish) to the very tops of the cheeks (too low on the apples and it can look clownish). I find this looks best at night as reflective pigments glimmer nicely in candlelight – raw daylight can be unkind to sparkly faces.

[x-head] Optional embellishments

For extra polish, tie the whole thing together with a similar toned lipstick. A sheer pink looks pretty and youthful and is a nice day option, whereas a warm, brick-toned lipstick as I’m wearing here is more put together and considered. Take your pick.

[box out] The 7 best bronzing products for women over 40

ONLINE CREDITS Softsculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer, £31, Makeup by Mario Armani Luminous Silk Glow Powder, £50, Look Fantastic Merit Bronze Balm Sheer Bronzer, £32, Meritbeauty The Bronzer, £32, Jones Road Les Beiges Bronzing Cream, £46, Chanel Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder, £46, John Lewis Filmstar Bronze and Glow, £49, Charlotte Tilbury

