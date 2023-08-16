Extend Summer With This Easy Hack for Booking a Last-minute Trip to One of These Popular Destinations for Less

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Travel to Nashville, San Diego, and Cancun for up to 25 percent off.

Travel + Leisure / Expedia

As the dog days of summer drag on, you may experience a strong, spontaneous desire to get out of town — whether it’s to the beach, the mountains, or a city you’ve never been to before. If you’re currently experiencing a travel bug, the only cure may be to book a last-minute trip. And while spur-of-the-moment plans are often synonymous with higher prices, we found an easy way to circumvent a large portion of your trip’s expenses.

Expedia.com has an entire section dedicated to last-minute hotel deals. Here, Expedia Rewards members can access exclusive perks and discounts on a variety of accommodations. Signing up for the membership program is straightforward and free for everyone — and you’ll also immediately start earning points that can be redeemed for future travel.

So instead of just dreaming about a whirlwind end-of-summer vacation, it’s time to actually make it happen. Scroll through some of Expedia’s best last-minute hotel deals below, from a rustic-chic lodge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to a picturesque beachfront resort in Cancun.

Omni Nashville Hotel

Country music fans searching for a way to celebrate the end of summer should head to the home of Robert’s Western World, The Bluebird Cafe, and the Grand Ole Opry. By booking a room at Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, which currently has select rooms for 15 percent off, travelers can use those extra savings on Music City’s variety of activities and culinary options. The property itself is only a four-minute walk from Broadway, and a recent guest sang its praises, saying that “the hotel is beautiful,” while adding that they “felt well cared for throughout” their stay.” The traveler added that “all of [their] needs were met, the bed was comfortable, and staff was friendly and accommodating.”

The Virginian Lodge

Jackson Hole, Wyoming may be a top ski town, but its most popular season is the summer — and that means it’s also the most expensive time to visit. Everyone wants to participate in the various adventures the mountain town has to offer, including hiking in Grand Teton National Park, fly fishing on the Snake River, and taking the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Aerial Tram to the top of Rendezvous Mountain. Expedia does, however, have a deal on one of the best lodgings in downtown Jackson. The Virginian Lodge, which underwent a complete renovation in 2021 and reopened to guests in early 2022, has a last-minute deal offering 15 percent off certain rooms this summer. According to one traveler, who “loved the whole atmosphere of the lodge, the views, the cabin-like feel of [the] room, and the on-site restaurant,” the s’mores kits and fire pits were the “icing on the cake.”

Hotel Beacon

Manhattan tends to empty out in the summer, leaving more room and fewer lines for anyone who wants to explore the Big Apple. It’s the ideal time for enjoying museums, top-tier restaurants, and seemingly endless shopping options. For a last-minute NYC trip, take advantage of Hotel Beacon’s Expedia Rewards’ exclusive discount of 20 percent off nightly rates. It features an in-room kitchenette, tour assistance, and soundproof rooms. An with some extra cash in your pocket, you can splurge on a Michelin-starred meal or buy tickets to explore Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Nizuc Resort and Spa

If your dream getaway is a long weekend on the beaches of Mexico, book a room at Nizuc Resort and Spa in Cancun. The hotel boasts 274 suites and private villas, all set on 29 acres, and Expedia Rewards members get 25 percent off their last-minute bookings. One guest mentioned the private beach area is “perfect for [families] with kids,” and another said it’s “one of the best hotels in close proximity to the airport.”

The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square Philadelphia

East Coasters who want a dose of city life but don’t feel like taking on New York City can add Philadelphia to their list of last-minute travel destinations. The City of Brotherly Love is filled with history, food, art, and endless opportunities for entertainment. If you want to stay near Philadelphia’s City Center neighborhood, book a couple of nights at The Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square Philadelphia. This month, Expedia is offering 15 percent off rooms, all of which are “located in a perfect area with most things in walking distance,” according to one traveler.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar

A coastal California trip is often the antidote for stress, burnout, and general restlessness. Travelers who are all too familiar with those symptoms can book a getaway to the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego’s Carmel Valley. Select accommodations are marked down by 15 percent for last-minute bookings, and with a golf course, spa, pools, pickleball courts, and multiple on-site restaurants, you’ll feel completely relaxed while vacationing. Whether you choose to lounge for hours with a book in hand or spend days on the green, you’re sure to benefit from a trip that comes with “excellent service and beautiful property grounds,” according to a past guest.

Keep your summer fun going with Expedia’s last-minute deals on locations across the country, and book your getaway for less today.

