When can you use the express lane on Miami highways? How much is the toll? Take a look

Highway express lanes can save you time on the road. Or they can get you into gridlock if a car ahead of you breaks down or gets into a crash.

They also come with a price. A trip in the express lanes from Broward to State Road 836 in Miami-Dade can cost about 10 bucks at peak time.

Here’s what to know about using the express lanes in South Florida:

Entrance to the express lanes southbound on I-75 in Miami-Dade.

Who can use highway express lanes?

▪ Vehicles: Only two-axle cars and buses with a properly displayed SunPass are allowed to use the express lanes. Emergency vehicles are exempt from this restriction.

SunPass: As long as you have a SunPass, anyone can use the express lanes. You don’t need to be in a carpool to use them.

Where are the express lanes?

I-95: The lanes extend from the junction of I-95 and State Road 836 near downtown Miami to Broward Boulevard near Fort Lauderdale, a 21-mile stretch.

State Road 826: The express lanes on the Palmetto Expressway, State Road 826, extend 10 miles from West Flagler Street to Northwest 154th Street near Miami Lakes.

I-75: The express lanes run for three miles from the Palmetto Expressway to Northwest 170th Street in Miami-Dade.

How much are highway express lane tolls?

Shifting price: Express lane tolls depend on the traffic flow. Express lanes use a “dynamically priced toll,” which means that the toll price shifts depending on how much traffic is on the road.

Minimum tolls: The minimum toll is 50 cents at each toll point, and there are three toll points in each direction along I-95. So, if you were to drive in the express lane on I-95 from start to end, you should expect to pay a minimum of $1.50 for the trip.

Peak tolls: During rush hour or other high-traffic times, the tolls can rise — steeply. During one recent morning rush hour, the toll from Broward to State Road 836 in Miami flashed $11, then dipped to $9. More often, the tolls range from $1.50 to $3.50 at each point. If the toll rises after you enter the lane, you’ll pay the original, lower amount from when you entered the lane.

How do you pay for express lane tolls?

SunPass: You can only pay using an active SunPass account. The Sunpass device or decal is scanned from your dash or window at automatic checkpoints. Neither cash nor toll by plate is accepted.

Where to buy: If you don’t already have a SunPass, you can buy one directly from SunPass, or go to one of their retailers, which include Publix, CVS and Walgreens.

Fines: If you enter an express lane without a SunPass, you’ll face a $25 fine in addition to the toll.

How to use express lanes for free

Register: Certain drivers can use the express lanes for free if they register their vehicles.

Here are the free categories:

▪ Carpools of three or more commuters

▪ Hybrid vehicles

▪ Vanpools of 5-15 commuters

Motorcycles

Procedure: Registered motorcyclists should place their SunPass in a shield bag while driving in express lanes to avoid being charged. Just remember to remove it from the shield bag when you return to normal toll roads.

Here’s how to register your vehicle:

▪ Visit the South Florida Commuter Services (SFCS) website at www.1800234ride.com

▪ Or call 800-234-RIDE to register for the program

▪ Fill out the registration forms that SFCS will send to you. The form will ask for your name, home address, work address, home/work phone numbers, work schedule, driver’s license number, license plate number and state of registration.