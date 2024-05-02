Exploring the vibrant neighborhood of Chicago’s Chinatown

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month.

To celebrate the beginning of the annual celebration, WGN’s Shannon Halligan takes us through the flourishing Chinatown community — in a new way.

Chicago’s Chinatown is the third largest in the country, behind San Francisco and New York City. But it’s the only one that’s growing.

There’s a tour from the Chicago Architecture Center that explores the vibrant neighborhood for both tourists and locals that highlights the buildings, people, and businesses in one of Chicago’s most unique neighborhoods.

More information on the tour can be found here.

The 90-minute walking tour steps off this month, with times available throughout the summer months.

