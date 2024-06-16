Exploring the Central Coast? These kayak tours are among the nation’s best, USA Today says

A San Luis Obispo County company offers some of the best kayak tours in the nation, according to USA Today.

Central Coast Kayaks in Pismo Beach was No. 9 on the publication’s list of the top 10 kayak tours in the United States in 2024, published June 5.

“Kayak tours combine aerobic fitness with the chance to immerse yourself in nature on guided outings,” USA Today said, “and the diverse waterways of the U.S. present some of the most breathtaking paddling adventures in the world.”

A total of three California companies landed on the list, including Santa Barbara Adventure Co. and Tahoe Adventure Co.

USA Today readers voted Central Coast Kayaks in Pismo Beach one of the top 10 kayak tours in the United States.

Why are Pismo Beach kayak tours among best in US?

A self-described “full-service kayak shop,” Central Coast Kayaks offers everything from tours to rentals, sales and repairs. Other offerings range from e-bike tours and fishing trips to surfing lessons.

“Central Coast Kayaks offers visitors an adventure along the coast of California, with plenty of opportunities to admire its natural beauty,” USA Today said.

The Morro Bay Wildlife Tour lets us “paddle past some of the most breathtaking scenery,” the publication said, while you can “explore rock gardens, caves and arches that can only be accessed by boat” via the Cave Excursion Tour.

What are the top 10 kayak tours in the country?

Here are the top 10 companies offering kayak tours in the country, according to USA Today:

Santa Barbara Adventure Co. Amelia Island Kayak Excursions in Ferdinanda Beach, Florida Rising Tide Explorers in Naples, Florida Desert River Outfitters in Bullhead, Arizona Great Turtle Kayak Tours in Mackinac Island, Michigan Tahoe Adventure Co. in Tahoe Vista Crystal River Outfitters in Glen Arbor, Michigan Frank’s Paddlesports Livery in Indianapolis Central Coast Kayaks in Pismo Beach Maine State Sea Kayak in Southwest Harbor, Maine

How did USA Today come up with its rankings?

To come up with USA Today’s Best 10 Readers’ Choice Awards for 2024, a panel of experts selected nominees across a number of categories.

The publication’s readers then voted for their favorites.

So far, USA Today has ranked the nation’s best beaches, campgrounds for recreational vehicles, national park lodges, vintage trailer hotels and glamping spots.

The publication also shared its top picks for things to do and places to go this summer, including hiking trails, drive-in movie theaters and scenic train rides.