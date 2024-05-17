Explore Rye, from Playland to Sunshine Coffee Roasters

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

Check lohud.com every Friday to see where our photographer went for our newest lohud on location feature.

People stroll along the boardwalk April 15 at Playland Beach in Rye. Playland, including the amusement park that is a National Historic Landmark, the beach, boardwalk and pool are part of the Westchester County Parks. The park system includes golf courses, pools and beaches, parks, trails and nature centers located throughout Westchester County.

People enjoy the view of the Long Island Sound from the pavilion April 15 at Rye Town Park and Beach. The 28-acre facility, which includes Rye Town Park and Oakland Beach, was created in 1909.

Reena Manrai, 7, visited Westchester County from Boston with her family recently, plays at the Dry Erase Drawing Table at the Westchester Children's Museum in Rye. The museum, located on the Playland Beach boardwalk, offers STEAM-based playful learning for kids of all ages. The museum has programs running every day and hosts birthday parties and school field trips.

Customers spend time recently in Sunshine Coffee Roasters in Rye. The gourmet coffee shop, which offers pastries, sandwiches, a breakfast and brunch menu, along with coffee from beans that are freshly roasted at its Larchmont location, opened in February of this year.

People have lunch April 9 outside Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro in downtown Rye. Ruby's has been a fixture in the city for the past 23 years.

Women have lunch April 9 at The Granola Bar in downtown Rye. The restaurant, which has several locations in Connecticut as well as in Manhattan, offers cocktails, lunch and dinner.

People walk toward Rye Country Store on April 11 in downtown Rye. The shop has been around for 40 years, and in its present location on Purchase Street for the past 25 years. Customers will find freshly made "comfort foods," along with groceries and a wide variety of gift items.

Nydia Ballard of Riverdale and her husband Roy browse clothing April 9 at Love Bella. Love Bella is one of several boutiques on Purchase Street in downtown Rye.

A cyclist makes his way along Purchase Street in downtown Rye on April 9. The City of Rye, which is 5.85 square miles, has a population of more than 16,000. The city, located on the Long Island Sound, was founded in 1606. It was incorporated as a village in 1904 and turned into a city in 1942.

Nuriel Abramov, owner of Numi Salon in downtown Rye, cuts the hair of his sister Sofia on Aug. 9. Abramov opened his salon 12 years ago.

