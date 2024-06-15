Explore Oregon Podcast: Santiam Wagon Road offers beauty, adventure and deep history

In this episode of the Explore Oregon Podcast, host Zach Urness talks about one of Oregon's most beautiful and historic trails that is often overlooked.

The Santiam Wagon Road was once the primary route connecting the Willamette Valley to Central Oregon. It was first established by Native Americans and then turned into a thoroughfare by settlers in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Today, the abandoned roadway has been transformed into a beautiful trail best explored on 18 miles and six segments. The trail is located east of Sweet Home in the Tombstone Pass and South Santiam River area. It features sweeping mountain views, old-growth forest and multiple historical sites. It can be explored by hiking, mountain biking or horseback.

“It’s an adventure, it’s beautiful and it’s a ride back in time,” said Nikki Swanson, Sweet Home District Ranger for Willamette National Forest.

Never miss an episode: Listen to each episode at statesmanjournal.com/outdoors/explore Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud or Amazon Music and subscribe on your platform of choice to get future episodes.

Find every episode: Find all 139 episodes of the Explore Oregon Podcast online

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 16 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on X at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Santiam Wagon Road offers beauty, adventure and deep history