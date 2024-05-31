Explore Hartsdale, from Westchester Greenhouses and Farm to the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

A monument dedicated to The War Dog from World War I is pictured at the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery. According to their website, "The Hartsdale Pet Cemetery was founded in 1896 to address the growing need for a secure and dignified resting place for the pets of New York City. Today the beautiful hillside location, known as the "Peaceable Kingdom" is the final resting place for more than 80,000 dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, reptiles, and monkeys.

Explore Hartsdale, a hamlet in the Town of Greenburgh just 40 minutes to Grand Central Terminal on Metro-North. Experience the quaint downtown shops, the famous Hartsdale Pet Cemetery and much more. Ridge Road park in the Westchester County Department of Parks and Recreation network is a popular site for picnickers. Also on site there is the Miracle Field for children and adults with physical or developmental disabilities. Then check out the shopping and dining options around the "Four Corners," where Central Avenue and West and East Hartsdale avenues meet. Enjoy your time in the hamlet.

Check lohud.com every Friday to see where our photographer went for our newest lohud on location feature.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: See Hartsdale, from quaint shops to a famous pet cemetery in Westchester