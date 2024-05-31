Explore Hartsdale, from Westchester Greenhouses and Farm to the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery
We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.
Explore Hartsdale, a hamlet in the Town of Greenburgh just 40 minutes to Grand Central Terminal on Metro-North. Experience the quaint downtown shops, the famous Hartsdale Pet Cemetery and much more. Ridge Road park in the Westchester County Department of Parks and Recreation network is a popular site for picnickers. Also on site there is the Miracle Field for children and adults with physical or developmental disabilities. Then check out the shopping and dining options around the "Four Corners," where Central Avenue and West and East Hartsdale avenues meet. Enjoy your time in the hamlet.
Check lohud.com every Friday to see where our photographer went for our newest lohud on location feature.
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: See Hartsdale, from quaint shops to a famous pet cemetery in Westchester