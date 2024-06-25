Explore five private gardens next month during Marshall's 'Welcome to My Garden' tour

The Keiper Garden, shown here, is one of five private garden landscapes featured on this year's "Welcome to My Garden" tour.

MARSHALL — The Marshall Area Garden Club is once again offering an up-close look at several private garden landscapes in the city during its 33rd annual "Welcome to My Garden" tour next month.

Five private gardens in the city will be featured July 13-14, including the Ghiban Garden at 347 High St.; the Bouwens/McIntosh Garden at 340 N. Mulberry St.; the Keiper Garden at 521 Sibley Lane; the OverhiserGarden at 215 N. Marshall Ave.; and the Mankerian Garden at 301 S. Liberty St. The tour also includes a visit to Bosserd Family Farm at 14721 Verona Road.

Tours will be offered from 10 am. to 4 p.m. both days, rain or shine.

Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Happy House Gift Shop, 100 E. Columbia Ave. in Battle Creek, or online at marshallareagardenclub.org by 4 p.m. July 12.

Tickets are $15 on both days of the tour and will be available at the Choose Marshall Welcome Center, 323 W. Michigan Ave. Children’s treasure map tickets are free for ages 12 and under.

The tour also features a Farmers and Garden Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13 at 125 W. Green St. Vendors will be selling unique gardening tools, plant material, and garden art. Admission to the market is free.

For more information, visit marshallareagardenclub.org.

