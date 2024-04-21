Explore the best spots to see Florida wildlife with FWC’s WildQuest

Join the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission as they launch a virtual scavenger hunt this month.

Florida WildQuest 2024 will be from April 27 through May 5.

People interested in playing can download the GooseChase app and visit Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

The Florida WMA system includes over 6 million acres used for wildlife conservation. This scavenger hunt will help people learn about the state’s wildlife, habitats and recreation.

Read: Sawfish rescued in Florida as biologists try to determine why the ancient fish are dying

Players will be entered in a random drawing to win wilderness-inspired prizes.

Here’s how to participate:

Find the closest WMA with this map. Charge your phone. Not all areas have cell service, but you can take pictures and submit them later. Be safe by staying on marked roads and trails. Pack water, sunscreen and snacks. Check the weather before you go. Take a picture of a map and important park reminders. If a guide is available, grab one at the kiosk.

Click here for more information.

Read: Orlando Science Center a new ‘Life’ exhibit

A FWC virtual scavenger hunt leads players to visit Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

A FWC virtual scavenger hunt leads players to visit Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

A FWC virtual scavenger hunt leads players to visit Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

A FWC virtual scavenger hunt leads players to visit Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

A FWC virtual scavenger hunt leads players to visit Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

A FWC virtual scavenger hunt leads players to visit Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

A FWC virtual scavenger hunt leads players to visit Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

A FWC virtual scavenger hunt leads players to visit Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.