Explore 9 private NJ gardens at the annual Roses to Rock Gardens tour

We're in the homestretch of the spring season, and are just about a month away from the official start to summer. That means that you've likely refreshed at least parts your home garden for the warm weather, but you may be still looking for some inspiration.

Look no further than the annual Roses to Rock Gardens tour, held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. Hosted by The Montclair Foundation through the Van Vleck House and Gardens, this year's event will feature a total of nine private gardens throughout Montclair and Glen Ridge — or, ten if visitors choose to include the gardens of the Van Vleck house — for visitors to explore.

The Van Vleck House and Gardens began as a 12-acre estate owned by the Van Vleck family, dating back to 1868 when Joseph Van Vleck Sr. and his family moved to Montclair from Brooklyn. The last of the family to inhabit the estate, Howard Van Vleck was an architect by trade, having built the house that sits on the property today. But, he left architecture to become a full-time horticulturalist, designing the house and gardens, which are still maintained by The Montclair Foundation today.

The annual Roses to Rock Gardens Tour invites ticket holders to explore a number of private gardens in Montclair and Glen Ridge.

"He was such a skilled horticulturalist and lover of plants that he actually created a patented azalea variant that's in the registry of specific species in England, the Greenwich Registry of Plants," said Eileen Lundberg, a spokesperson for the organization. "If you're really into gardening, people are usually impressed by that fact because it's not an easy distinction."

The Roses to Rock Gardens tour was held for the first time in 1999 and has been held annually ever since, except for the year they took off in 2020 due to the pandemic. Lundberg said the event, which acts as a fundraiser to help the organization maintain the Van Vleck House and Gardens, came to life after so many people raved about the Van Vleck gardens and sought advice for their own personal gardens.

While this year's event features private gardens in Montclair and Glen Ridge, she said they've previously included private gardens in nearby towns like Llewellyn Park, Verona and Bloomfield. Lundberg said that upon check-in at the Van Vleck House and Gardens, visitors will receive a tour journal as their ticket for entry into each garden. The booklet will also include both the addresses and details of each garden on the tour.

"It's a combination of a lot of different gardens that vary in size, in design and in the type of landscape that they have," Lundberg said. "It's a lot of sites and sounds and smells, and everybody enjoys coming out on a Friday and Saturday. It's a self-guided tour, so you can really take a look at the list of locations to decide if you want to follow the suggested path that's on the map in the book, or if you want to guide yourself."

When it comes to finding private gardens to feature in the tour each year, she said they have a crew of volunteers to help put the event together. One of their volunteers, Tracy Parsons, owner of Parsons Cabinetry, keeps track of the list of potential participants for each year. She said Parsons also reaches out to local realtors to get recommendations from them for potential gardens to include, whether its through a house going up for sale or someone who may have just redid their garden. Plus, Lundberg said they've previously posted on social media to find new participants.

"We just like to make sure that the homeowners are excited about the tour and that it feels like it's going to be a place where their property is respected," she said. "It's an ever-evolving list of gardens. And, it's definitely a community effort. It's really nice when people reach out to us and say that they would like to be included."

On the Friday of the event, Lundberg said Ken Selody, owner of Atlock Farm in Somerset and a former Martha Stewart contributing editor, will also be in attendance. She said he will be hosting a pop-up shop on the terrace of the Van Vleck House, and will be available to speak with visitors of the event.

Ken Selody, owner of Atlock Farm in Somerset and former Martha Stewart contributing editor, will be hosting a pop-up shop at the Van Vleck House and Gardens on Friday, May 31 during the Roses to Rock Gardens tour.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance on its website, and are $40 per person for members of Van Vleck House and Gardens or $50 per person for non-members. While tickets can be purchased on-site on the day of the event, Lundberg said she recommends visitors purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets $10 cheaper online per person than when purchased in person, and it will make the check-in process quicker.

"I would hope that by attending this event, people learn more about our organization, because not only do we have this beautiful, free garden for people to visit, we're a private property and a non-profit foundation at our core," Lundberg said. "We raise money through events like this to take care of the physical property, but we also have a lot more going on here."

The Montclair Foundation and Van Vleck House and Gardens also holds an annual plant sale, another fundraiser that helps them maintain the property. Plus, they have an education center and host wellness classes, gardening classes for seniors, children's education programs and more. They also provide grants to other non-profit organizations, and share the building with fellow non-profit organizations Schumann Fund for New Jersey and Turrell Fund.

Go: Van Vleck House and Gardens, 21 Van Vleck St., Montclair; 973-744-4752, montclairfoundation.org.

