Experts share safety tips to combat ‘seasonal whiplash’ ahead of hot Oregon weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon faces potentially record-breaking heat that may arrive suddenly, health experts warn it can catch our bodies off guard.

KOIN 6 News talked to the experts for tips on how to get the most out of the weekend weather in Portland.

Health experts say it’s key to listen to your body since it can take weeks for it to adjust to the heat. This is especially true when transitioning from cool and rainy one week to what can feel like a later summer scorcher the next week.

At least 20 people were hospitalized in Multnomah County last year when a similar rapid warm up happened, which approached 90°F.

It’s almost an instinct to shake the gloom and gray and hit the trails or the outdoors when a forecast like this is on the horizon. However, it’s important to be prepared.

The first sunny weekend of the year saw more than 15 people needing search and rescue to get home, with one person losing their life while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge. This illustrates why it’s important for a person to know their limit and recognize they may hit it sooner than normal.

If a person is having an easy-going time outdoors, they will want at least a liter-and-a-half of water. However, for those hiking or doing something more strenuous, Multnomah County Search and Rescue recommends having at least three liters of water with you.

And don’t forget about the pups and pets, too.

“It’s such a hot day these guys get overheated, so they get a little swim along with the other dogs and catch balls,” said one pet owner, Mary McAllister, while enjoying the sun with her furry companions.

Multnomah County Healthy Homes and Communities Manager Brendon Haggerty told KOIN 6 News he expects a lot of people to be experiencing “seasonal whiplash” this weekend.

“We had nearly winter-like temperatures and then suddenly we’re having summer-like temperatures without a ramp-up in-between when this happened last year, which was also in May,” he said.

Haggerty warned against getting in the rivers this weekend without the proper preparation as those waters can be dangerously cold compared to how the open air feels. Plus, there are always water rescues this time of year.

“If you enter that water, that could be a real shock and that can be disorienting,” he said.

Libraries, indoor malls and splash pads are the best way to cool down in town, Haggerty said.

“The good news is that heat illness is preventable,” with shade, water and sunscreen, he added.

Multnomah Search and Rescue said they recommend people hike with a companion in case something goes awry. It’s also a good idea to let someone know your plan, use wet bandanas to cool down and take a break to cool off if you’re feeling overheated.

In addition, Multnomah Search and Rescue shared even more tips for people who want to enjoy the sunny weather — but in a safe and smart manner.

General hiking tips:

Plan out a route and a secondary route and leave it with someone you trust. Leave your expected return time with them so they know when to call 911. Pack your 10 Essentials via MCSOSAR’s website. Print out a map of your route and secondary route too. Consider using a locator beacon ex: InReach or SPOT. Check the weather. Check the trailhead website for closures or hazards. Also, see if there are any permits that are needed. Unload your vehicle. Do not leave any valuables in your car at a trailhead.

Hot weather hiking tips:

Choose a route that offers a lot of shade. Areas that were recently burned may not have shade. Hike with a friend in case one of you gets overheated the other can assist you or call 911 for help. Wear lightweight clothing, but bring something warm in case you are on the trail past sunset. Bring a hat. Wear sunscreen. Bring your 10 essentials, but more importantly, plan on drinking water throughout the day. SAR carries 3 liters. Know your limits. If you are low on water, head back to the trailhead. If you feel overheated, find shade or a creek to cool down. Use wet bandanas to place on the back of your neck, wrists, and on your head to cool you rapidly. When in doubt, call 911 if you aren’t feeling well or need help. We volunteer to do this!

