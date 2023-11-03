Experts Share the 20 Prettiest Flowers in the World—and How to Use Them in Your Garden

Fill your landscape with these timeless beauties.

Gardeners select and plant flowers for many reasons, be it marigolds for keeping pests away from vegetables or bee balm for attracting pollinators to the landscape. But above all else, we want flowers that bring unmatched beauty to the garden. Whether you’re planting a cut garden for gorgeous home-grown bouquets or a border garden to enhance curb appeal, these are some of the prettiest flowers in the world for you to grow in your landscape.







Meet the Expert

Peggy Anne Montgomery , horticulturist with FlowerBulbs.com

Karl Gercens, east conservatory manager at Longwood Gardens







Parrot Tulips

Tulips are a popular cut flower, but some cultivars are showier than others—and parrot tulips (Tulipa gesneriana var. draconti) are a sight to behold. "There is nothing quite like these frilly, color-stained blossoms, and every color parrot is worth growing," says Peggy Anne Montgomery, a horticulturist with FlowerBulbs.com. "They have been prized for hundreds of years."

Zone: 3 to 8

Size: 20 to 22 inches tall x 20 to 22 inches wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; well-drained soil

Tower-of-Jewels

Bring a truly whimsical feel to your landscape with tower-of-jewels (Echium wildpretii). "These lofty spires can soar as high as 6 feet but are very specific as to where they can be grown," says Karl Gercens, east conservatory manager at Longwood Gardens. The West Coast is where these beauties grow best. "The first year in the garden is a silvery 18-inch rosette of narrow and hairy leaves, and the second year is when you’ll see the central spike emerge," he says.

Zone: 8b to 10

Size: 6 feet tall x 3 feet wide

Growing conditions: full sun; well-drained soil



Pink Lilies

As one of the oldest cultivated plants, lilies (Lilium) are beloved for their opulent flowers and fragrance—especially pink varieties. "A single stem produces many flowers and can perfume an entire room," says Montgomery. "It is best to get Asiatic lilies if you do not like the fragrance." The easy-to-grow bulb is best planted during fall, and taller varieties enjoy being planted in the back of border gardens and staked.

Zone: 3 to 8

Size: 36 to 48 inches tall x 8 to 24 inches wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; well-drained soil

Amaryllis

A popular Christmas flower, Amaryllis (Hippeastrum), produces beautiful bulbs that are often seen growing indoors during winter months. “If you live in USDA zones 8 to 10, then you can plant these outside and enjoy the exotic flowers year after year,” says Gercens. “Many are familiar with the traditional red and white, but breeding breakthroughs have delivered unusual flower shapes (double and spider), as well as a range of colors from salmon to pink and even chartreuse.” Give these bulbs plenty of light and keep them hydrated while they’re growing.

Zone: 8 to 11

Size: Varies by variety

Growing conditions: Bright light; well-drained soil

Summer-Tulip

Despite its name, summer-tulip (Curcuma alismatifolia) isn’t related to tulips at all. "This ginger-relative comes from Southeast Asia where the temperatures are almost always hot and sticky and that’s just what this plant needs to perform its best," says Gercens. "They make fantastic cut flowers and grow well in containers. It’s no wonder these have taken over in popularity across the globe."

Zone: 8 to 9

Size: 12 to 15 inches tall x 12 to 18 inches wide

Growing conditions: Full sun to part shade; moist but well-drained

Dutch Iris

Available in a range of colors, from purple to white, Dutch iris (Iris hollandica) has a unique shape that adds to its timeless beauty. The flower, which has long been associated with royalty, brings a delicate and regal note to any garden, says Montgomery.

Zone: 4 to 9

Size: 25 inches tall x 6 inches wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; well-drained soil

Calla Lily

While simple, white calla lily (Zantedeschia) is elegance personified, new breading work has brought a stunning array of colors to compliment any garden aesthetic, says Montgomery. "They are ideal container plants, perfect for balconies and all other garden rooms," she says. "When I start to see the flowers coming, I move the pots to our most used outdoor room so we can appreciate their beauty up close."

Zone: 4 to 9

Size: 25 inches tall x 6 inches wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; well-drained soil

Fall Crocus

Fall crocus (Colchicum 'Waterlily') is an heirloom bulb that has been around since 1928. Each bulb produces five to 10 gorgeous fully double blossoms. "They simply shine in the sharp fall light," says Montgomery. The foliage emerges in spring and shouldn't be cut back until early summer. "Then I typically forget about them until one day in fall, they pop up and surprise me," she says.

Zone: 5 to 8

Size: 6 to 8 inches tall x 10 to 12 inches wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; well-drained soil

Hydrangea

One of the most recognized flowers around, hydrangea’s beauty is undeniable. “Hydrangea have always been a favorite for gardeners and why not? The big, beautiful blooms are produced in summer when everyone is so happy to get outside,” says Gercens, who is especially fond of bicolored varieties. “Recent crosses with hydrangea macrophylla and hydrangea serrata give us the showy blooms we love on plants that are much more winter hardy,” he says.

Zone: 5 to 9

Size: 2 feet tall x 6 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full to part sun; rich, hummus-based soil

Orchids

Orchids have captured the amazement of gardeners and admirers around the world for hundreds of years, says Gercens. This group of plants is so diverse—from tropical vanda orchids that need hot and humid conditions to the delicate "lady slipper" that needs deep woodland soil. “Orchis italica is one of the loveliest of them all with a total height of around 8 inches tall and beautiful bicolored blossoms of pink and white,” says Gercens.

Zone: 3 to 10

Size: varies by variety

Growing conditions: Varies by variety

Foxtail Lily

Despite its name, foxtail lily (Eremurus) is not a true lily. "The long graceful stems are 3 feet to 5 feet tall with densely packed flowers that are 1 foot long or more and open from the bottom to the top in May and June," says Montgomery. "They come in colors ranging from pink to yellow and orange. There isn’t any other flower that looks quite like these."

Zone: 6 to 10

Size: 3 to 5 feet tall x 1 to 2 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; well-drained soil

Gladiolus

Gladiolus has long, sword-like flower stems that are covered by up to 20 individual blooms. "The colors available are absolutely endless, and many have a contrasting eye color," says Montgomery. "They are as impressive in the garden as they are in a vase." Taller varieties need to be staked and are best planted near the back of a border garden. "Planting with taller ornamental grasses also helps to keep them from flopping over," says Montgomery.



Zone: 3 to 10

Size: 30 to 50 inches tall x 1 foot wide

Growing conditions: Full sun to part shade; well-drained soil

Crown imperial

These interesting blooms look as if they're growing upside down. The tall, strong stems of Crown Imperial (Fritilaria imperialis) are capped with a crown of orange or red bell-shaped flowers, topped by a pineapple-like tuft of leaves, says Montgomery. The impressive flowers are deer- and rabbit-resistant.



Zone: 3 to 8

Mature size: 32 to 40 inches tall x 10 to 12 inches wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; average, well-drained soil

Dahlia

There's no denying that dahlias—which are having a moment right now—are one of the most beautiful flowers around. The flower forms are endless, with some just a few inches wide while others grow bigger than dinner plates, says Montgomery. Adding to their versatility, dahlias are also available in a variety of colors, from deeply saturated to delicate pastels.



Zone: 8 to 10

Size: 1 to 6 feet tall x 2 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; well-drained soil

Queen-of-the-Night

An epiphytic cactus that thrives in the home, queen-of-the-night (Epiphyllum oxypetalum) produces exotic blossoms during summer with late-night "bloom parties" to celebrate the opening of the flower, says Gercens. The cacti is best grown as a container plant and can be easily propagated, so you can enjoy its beauty more than once.

Zone: 9 to 10

Size: 6 feet tall x 3 feet wide

Growing conditions: Bright, indirect light; well-drained soil rich in organic material

Chrysanthemums

Chrysanthemums are the star of fall for a reason—their beautiful blooms, which are available in a range of colors, are truly remarkable. The plant has hundreds of varieties, from new hybrids to older types with exotic blooms. “Pinching mums through early July keeps them compact,” says Gercens. “Be sure your plants aren’t near a streetlight, or they won’t bloom at all.”

Zone: 5 to 9

Size: 12 to 24 inches tall x 12 inches wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; well-drained soil

Angel's Trumpet

These captivating cornets come in many colors, including orange, salmon, white, and pink, says Gercens. Angel’s trumpet (Brugmansia) starts blooming at a young age and is typically tended to as a seasonal container plant where it thrives in soilless media with lots of fertilizer. “The scent of some is seductive on a warm summer evening. Place these close to a pathway where you can enjoy their perfume,” says Gercens.

Zone: 9 to 10

Size: 3 to 8 feet tall x 2 to 4 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; soilless media with ample fertilizer

Painted Tongue

A relative of petunia, painted tongue (Salpiglossis sinuataI) is an upright grower that thrives as a summer annual in gardens with cool nights. “Place them away from strong winds and ensure they are in very bright light with a little afternoon shade,” says Gercens.

Zone: 2 to 11

Size: 1 to 3 feet tall x 1 to 2 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; moist but well-drained

Kohleria

Kohleria is characterized by its small reddish trumpet-shaped blooms that are spotted on the inside and have a soft fuzz deep inside the throat. "Kohleria thrive in average home conditions around 68 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit and benefit from a grow light in the darkest days of winter," says Gercens. You can also grow these beauties outdoors in zone 10.

Zone: 10

Size: 2 feet tall x 1 foot wide

Growing conditions: Part sun; well-drained soil

Lily of the Nile

Lily of the Nile's (Agapanthus) vivid blue flowers and round flower heads will fill your landscape with endless charm. It makes for a wonderful container plant but should be brought inside during winter if you live in a colder climate. Not only is it beautiful, but Lily of the Nile is also deer-resistant and attracts pollinators.

Zone: 8 to 11

Size: 4 feet tall x 2 feet wide

Growing conditions: Full sun; well-drained soil

