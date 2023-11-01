What Experts Mean When They Talk About Adding Warmth to a Room
Soft furniture, warm colors, textures, and scents all help make a room welcoming and feel like home.
Soft furniture, warm colors, textures, and scents all help make a room welcoming and feel like home.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
A bestseller for the DIYer in your life: It easily picks up and holds screws, nails, bolts, washers and more.
Arturia has released a free-to-use software synth instrument called Analog Lab Play. It’s based on the pre-existing Analog Lab and features 100 presets culled from other synths like Pigments.
Basically, I want my home to look like the store. The post Anthropologie’s holiday decor is here, and you’re going to want all the festive candles, blankets and mugs appeared first on In The Know.
On the same day the U.K. gathered some of the world's corporate and political leaders into the same room at Bletchley Park for the AI Safety Summit, more than 70 signatories put their name to a letter calling for a more open approach to AI development. Over the weekend, Facebook parent Meta's chief AI scientist Yann Lecun took to X to decry efforts from some companies, including OpenAI and Google's DeepMind, to secure "regulatory capture of the AI industry" by lobbying against open AI R&D. "If your fear-mongering campaigns succeed, they will *inevitably* result in what you and I would identify as a catastrophe: a small number of companies will control AI," Lecun wrote.
From 'ingenious' headlamp beanies to celeb-approved hot sauces that 'deliver lots of flavor without blowing your head off.'
There's been an explosion of research into how user-friendly nasal sprays could be utilized for everything from vaccines to EpiPen alternatives.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Buying a house when interest rates are high requires an understanding of your different mortgage options.
With the ever-growing interest in generative AI and large language models, customers are looking for ways to get started with the technology quickly. Today, the company announced Snowflake Cortex, a fully managed service designed to help both business users and developers work with AI-fueled applications on the Snowflake platform. For business analysts, it provides access to several AI tools built on Snowflake's own custom LLMs to make it easier and faster to interact with data stored in Snowflake.