An Expert's Advice For Crafting Refreshing Champagne Tequila Cocktails

If you've messed around with a cocktail shaker, you know that some ingredients just click -- vodka and vermouth, gin and juice, you get the picture. Tequila and bubbly are probably not on that list. Bubbly wines are often a little sweet with a touch of minerality, while tequila is often grassy and savory (particularly reposado styles). But these flavor profiles aren't so distinct that they can't be fused together through the power of modern mixology, and the results are delicious.

We talked to David Yan González, Director of Tequila Operations at 818 Tequila, about how to make the most out of this adventurous pairing. He recommended a Tequila Spritz, which is a fun twist on the brunch staple, the Aperol Spritz. Use tequila blanco as your base, add some Champagne or Prosecco, and top it off with fresh fruit and herbs, like rosemary, thyme, basil, or mint. If you serve it in a red wine glass, you'll have enough room for ice, which will add a nice chill to the drink.

Regardless of which cocktail you go with, blanco and reposado tequilas are going to be better options than añejo. Añejo is a high-shelf tequila that's aged in oak barrels for at least a year and costs more because of it. Its bold flavor profile and higher cost make it more suited to serving neat. If you are going to use añejo in a cocktail, you'll want to look for a different pairing than Champagne.

Other Tequila And Champagne Combos

The most famous tequila and Champagne cocktail has to be the Mexican 75, which is a variation of the classic French 75. The Mexican 75 replaces the gin with tequila blanco, sweetens the deal with agave, and tops it off with Champagne for a light and refreshing aperitif. You serve it up (meaning without ice), so make sure to stir or shake the tequila and agave with ice before straining it into the glass and adding the Champagne to get it cold. If you add the Champagne before you shake it, you'll remove the effervescence from the drink, which is no good.

Another fun option is a Prosecco margarita, which is great for big groups because you can make a large batch. It follows the classic margarita recipe with lime juice and Cointreau (or any other orange liqueur, such as Triple Sec) with tequila blanco or reposado and simple syrup. Tequila blanco will give you a lighter, sweeter drink, while reposado makes for an earthier, spicier cocktail. It's a matter of preference. Mix the ingredients together and keep them in the fridge if you're preparing a big batch in advance. When you're ready to serve, pour some into a glass and top it off with a splash of Prosecco.

