Experience the Cultural Jubilee, uniting diverse communities in Coldwater Saturday

COLDWATER — What started with a series of programs in 2022 at Tibbits Opera House expands this Saturday into a community celebration of local diversity.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., organizers plan exhibits, activities, music, food, and vendors that authentically represent the cultures of Coldwater and Branch County during the “Cultural Jubilee: A Gathering of Neighbors,”.

The event occurs in the Hanchett Street parking lot across from Tibbits Theatre.

Sunrise Rotary became a major supporter among more than a dozen local organizations.

President Joe Hughes said, “Coldwater Township Sunrise Rotary is excited about the jubilee and what it will do for our community...Diverse communities grow stronger and more vibrant as time goes on."

Tibbits Executive Director Chris Delaney said the gathering will allow people to share and others to learn about local cultures represented in the community.

Mayor Tom Kramer said, “Hopefully this will bring people of different nationalities together and expose us to different cultures and people living in our community.”

A dozen organizations host the family-friendly event, including displays, exhibits, and activities, a market area, a stage for entertainment, and an area for presentations and conversations.

Fifty years ago, Coldwater saw Middle Eastern workers come to the city for foundry work. As families joined them, Coldwater became the second-largest Arabic community in Michigan, integrating more into the city every year.

Hispanics started migrating to the area over the last two decades to fill jobs in the area where unemployment remains low.

Recently, Haitians, Venezuelans, Cubans, and other nationalities with work permits came to Branch County to fill jobs at plants and businesses that struggled to find and keep employees.

Tibbits started with small programs in 2022 so those new to the area could share their culture.

Delaney said, “The one-day event will continue the sharing, the conversations, and the celebration of the many cultures represented in our community.”

Sunrise Rotary added that for more than 100 years, Rotary International and its affiliated local clubs have united leaders who are committed to using their expertise to improve communities all around the world, making them natural supporters of this multicultural event.

Hughes said of Sunrise Rotary, “We are committed to treating everyone in our community with dignity, respect, allowing everyone’s voice to be heard, and providing equitable opportunities for fellowship, service, and leadership.”

