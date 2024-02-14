What Can We Expect from Sepp Kuss in 2024? Certainly Not Delusion.

In a recent interview with Wielerflits , Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease A Bike) spoke about his off-season and his return to racing in 2024. “I’ve had a long off-season,” Kuss said. “Because I finished my season with the Vuelta, and I was able to travel back to the United States.” He went on to say that he’s had enough time to vacation and really recover from the 2023 season.

After his breakthrough grand tour win at the Vuelta last September, Kuss has become a certified GC threat, particularly with Primož Roglič off to Bora–Hansgrohe.



Kuss told reporters at the Volta ao Algarve, “I just want to do my best. Last year I realized that I could be up there with the best guys while really not thinking at all about the GC.” He went on to say, “In the third week it’s just about the legs. It never hurts but… I’m not delusional. I see the headlines saying ‘Sepp wants to win the Tour’ but everyone wants to win the Tour. Even a sprinter wants to win the Tour but I’m not delusional but I’m not under-ambitious either.”

Kuss emphasized the strategic importance of having a second rider to support two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, who is still very much the team’s number one contender.

CyclingNews reported that Kuss’ next race will likely be Strade Bianche in March, followed by the Volta a Catalunya, “sharing leadership with new signing Cian Uijtdebroeks, then it’ll be onto Itzulia-Basque Country, the Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour de France.”

As defending champion, Kuss expects to be back in a leadership role at the Vuelta a España, even if Vingegaard returns to join him.

For now, though, Kuss is enjoying trying out some different races and different roles . “I’m definitely happy. The races I’ve done so far, including this one [Volta ao Algarve], aren’t necessarily the ones for me but it’s always good when I can feel good in different styles of races. It’s also pretty fun and there are less expectations. I’m just seeing how it goes.”

