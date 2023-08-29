You Can Expect *A Lot* of Snow This Winter According to the Old Farmer's Almanac



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Most people are either fans of winter or absolutely dread it. However, if you're anything like Ree Drummond, you're one that has a love/hate relationship with the season. The Pioneer Woman may have some fond memories of playing in the snow and indulging in every winter activity as a kid, but the season now brings on a sense of responsibility. (Think: ranch life, just lots more snow.)

In all, she has a special place in her heart for those chilly weather months. "I love winter. Have I mentioned that before? I really, really do," Ree says. On the other hand, Ree knows that her hubby Ladd has a different opinion. "Maybe it’s because being on a horse in freezing wind is beyond miserable," she says. 😂

Whether you enjoy winter or can't bear the thought of it—the season is arriving as strong as ever, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac!

A trusted source of winter-weather forecasts since 1792, the publication predicts a season full of snow, snow, and more snow! They're even deeming it a "Winter Wonderland!"

The Old Farmer's Almanac

Depending on where you live across the U.S., snowfall will be above normal. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac suggests that you "keep a shovel at the ready early, especially in the Northeast and Midwest."

This is because winter storms can start as early as November! Does that mean there's a potential for a white Christmas and Thanksgiving?! 😱

We can also expect a winter full of "normal to colder-than-normal temperatures," as well as "wetter-than-usual weather" in southern areas like the Deep South, Texas, and California. (This could be good for areas that see droughts!)

As far as the U.S. coastline goes, "New England down to Florida across the Gulf Coast to the Pacific Southwest will experience mild to cool temperatures."

Soon enough it will be time to break out those winter scarves, puffer jackets, and snow blowers! Who's ready?

Packable Down Jacket

Shop Now Packable Down Jacket amazon.com $83.99

Thickened Down Jacket

Shop Now Thickened Down Jacket amazon.com $151.99

Windsor Coat

Shop Now Windsor Coat amazon.com $67.33

Hooded Parka

Shop Now Hooded Parka walmart.com $139.99

Women's Down Alternative Puffer

Shop Now Women's Down Alternative Puffer walmart.com $84.99

You Might Also Like