What to expect at the Cleveland County Arts Council garden tour

Are you a fan of flowers, the outdoors and garden art?

The Cleveland County Arts Council has just the event with the 2024 Garden and Outdoor Living Tour.

The self-guided tour will showcase seven outdoor living spaces around the county on Saturday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Arts Council located at 111 S. Washington St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 704-484-2787. People can also find the event on the Arts Council Facebook or purchase tickets at the individual homes the day of the event (cash/check only).

In addition to the tour, event-sponsor Paradise Garden Center at 460 Cherryville Road, invites participants to stop in to see their selection of plants. While there, enjoy a slice of wood fired pizza in their outdoor kitchen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tour locations include:

Billy and Catherine Lovelace

4021 Harris Creek Road, Lawndale

We built our home on a little piece of paradise with a wonderful mountain view from sunrise to sunset. We began our yard and garden with a clean slate and an abundance of full sun and little shade on what used to be farmland with rootings, sproutings and plants that had been started at our previous home. We set out to create a garden walk similar to the walking bridge in Lake Lure and initially planted somewhat randomly. We are going into our third year, and the garden is establishing its own character.

Steve Leatherwood

121 Carriage Run, Shelby

Our yard/garden consists of several major groupings of plants. The largest group is conifers, hollies and other evergreens. In addition, we have a number of flowering plants including day lilies, petunias, peonies, hydrangea, roses and others. We have a small vegetable garden with tomatoes, peppers, squash and other kitchen veggies and herbs. There is a small “orchard” consisting of apple, cherry and peach trees, grapes and blueberries. Other trees include elm, maple, pecan, willow, oak, red twig dogwoods, pines, Japanese maples, birch and crepe myrtle trees.

Beth and Steve Gerhart

51 Heritage Lane, Shelby

Beth and Steve Gerhart retired to Shelby in 2012. Landscaping, including flower gardens and arbors, was the first improvement planned for Beth’s hobby at this home on Moss Lake. She is a member of the American Camellia Society and the local Herb Society. Varieties of camellias moved in pots from Louisiana now form a row planted on the east side of the front yard. You will find camellias also tucked into other parts of the gardens along with a mature holly tree, a magnolia and jasmine arbor, hydrangeas, azaleas and roses. Past the garage, on the kitchen deck is an assortment of culinary herbs. A sidewalk and steps, beside the small goldfish pond end at the lower-level patio.

Bill and Jan Murray

412 Johnsfield Road, Shelby

Welcome to our verdant oasis and botanical wonderland. A symphony of colors, scents and textures to soothe, and relax, in a literal plant paradise. Our French Country style home is situated on 2.5 acres of professionally designed landscapes with a reclaimed quarter acre farm pond as the centerpiece of the property. We have lived here four years and have spent considerable time and effort to reclaim, refurbish and expand upon the flora that was in place. The past owner spared no effort or expense in their initial landscaping efforts and our efforts are certainly a work in progress. Come and experience the botanical treasures which include an eclectic mix of flowering flora, towering Cryptomeria standing sentinel over Japanese Maples, Ferns, Heuchera, Rhododendron and numerous varieties of Azaleas.

Bryan and Beth Shull

501 Williamsfield Dr., Shelby

Our traditional craftsman-style home, yard and garden in the Johnsfield neighborhood of Shelby is 10 years old. Loving the mountains, we feel like we are there with the large evergreen trees that are a focal point of our yard. Over the last few years, we have been adding annuals and perennials to our landscape. Bryan loves working outside and keeping it well maintained. We welcome your visit, please feel free to rest and enjoy the scenery on our porches or at the fire pit.

Joe and Janet Bothel

1114 Bethlehem Church Road, Grover

We moved to our property on Bethlehem Church Road in 1995 after having relocated from western Pennsylvania to western New York and then to Charleston, West Virginia. When we arrived here, there were only a few trees and a swimming pool. The landscape was stark and bordered mostly idle farmland. Today our property boasts many more trees, and the pool became a garden. Ten years ago, we acquired six suri alpacas from a farm that was downsizing in eastern Ohio. That is how we became Out of the Blue Farm. We strive to provide sanctuary to as much wildlife as we can by planting keystone trees, including oaks and black cherry (which are host to at least 450 insects) and by providing ample pollinator plants.

Boyd and Barbara Anthony

44 Lenick Drive, Shelby

Built on family farm land by the First Broad River, our dream home, inspired by unique coastal architecture is our oasis. Landscaping and outdoor living areas feature unusual plantings accented with bronze sculptures among peaceful areas to rest and enjoy our gardens that we have created over the past 15 years. We hope that you will enjoy the tour.

