Exeter woman to judge terriers at prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

EXETER – An Exeter woman will be a judge next month at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Lori Pelletier, 55, has owned, bred, and exhibited Norfolk Terriers, Norwich Terriers, Border Terriers, and Golden Retrievers since 1994.

It was only in June that the American Kennel Club approved her to judge dog shows, but she got a letter in July inviting her to judge at Westminster, in New York City.

"I was pretty shocked," Pelletier told The Providence Journal on Tuesday. "I was honored and flattered, and I'm still surprised."

Pelletier will work as a Breed judge in the Terrier Group. According to a press release issued by the show, "The breed competitions will take place on Monday, May 13 (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding breeds, and Group judging) and Tuesday, May 14 (Sporting, Working, Terrier breeds, and Group judging, followed by Best in Show)."

A Lakeland Terrier races during the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 11, 2021 at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York.

Where she got her start with dogs

Pelletier grew up in Manchester, Connecticut, and first learned about pure-bred dogs while at Valley Boarding Kennels, in South Windsor, Connecticut. "This is really cool," Pelletier. "I could do this."

After getting hired as an animal science teacher at Norfolk County Agricultural High School, she decided her interest was more than theoretical. "I've got a job now; I can pick a breed," she said. "Everything kind of grew from there."

Pelletier is a veterinary technician and is married to veterinarian Susan M. Newell. She will be a breed judge in the terrier group on May 14 during the show, which opens May 11.

Pelletier is president of the National Norfolk Terrier Club and has been a member of that club and the National Norwich Terrier Club since 1995.

