EXCLUSIVE: Swarovski Celebrates the ‘Wonder of Love’ with Vintage-Inspired Valentine’s Day Jewelry Collection

Swarovski is launching The Wonder of Love Valentine’s Day collection and campaign. Designed by Swarovski global creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the collection aims to celebrate Swarovski’s high-quality craftsmanship with beautiful designs that celebrate love.

Pieces from Swarovski’s “The Wonder of Love” collection.

The collection is centered around the Hyperbola Heart pendant, which comes in several different variations that differ in stone color, size, hardware and adornments. According to the brand, the large stone placed in the middle of the pendant is designed to capture “that magical feeling of love as it sparkles with every movement.”

The Wonder of Love collection also includes several vintage-style jewelry pieces and accessories inspired by, according to Engelbert, “love tokens my mother and grandmother received from their sweethearts.” The pieces also come in a wide selection of hardware including gold, white gold and rose gold, as well as both traditional and richly pigmented colored Swarovski stones.

Hyperbola Heart pendant from Swarovski’s “The Wonder of Love” collection.

In 2023, Swarovski opened a Fifth Avenue flagship store and a collaborated with Skims on a line of bedazzled clothing. Celebrity guests to the store opening, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts, Ashley Graham and Cynthia Erivo, wore head-to-toe crystal to attend the November celebration.

“The Wonder of Love” is available to purchase in-store and online at Swarovski.com.

