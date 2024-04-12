Exclusive new Sea Savers badge for Girl Guides in the North West

So far, just nine girls have had the chance to become Sea Savers [BBC]

A brand new badge has been launched exclusively for Girl Guides in the north west of England.

To get the new Sea Savers badge, the girls have to complete three challenges, which could include learning about the animals that live in the ocean, fishing or a beach clean.

Nine girls have had the chance to become Sea Savers, created in partnership with SEA LIFE.

It is hoped the badge will get children learning about marine conservation.

Lily and Francesca went litter-picking on Blackpool beach to complete their badge.

"I found a lunchbox lid," Lily said.

"If there's litter by the sea and it goes in the sea, all the sea creatures will get sick," Francesca said.

"I wanted to do my Sea Savers badge to save the environment."

Girlguiding worked alongside SEA LIFE in Blackpool to put the badge together.

Young Guide leader Shree Pate said: "We've made it so it's not just Guiding communities along the coast who can engage in it.

"So you don't need to be right next to the ocean to do this challenge, it's really for everyone of all ages in Guiding."

The badge is currently only available to Guides in the North West, however, the organisation said plans are in place to roll it out across the country.

"It's amazing that it's being driven from Blackpool, and for us we want to see it roll out across the rest of the country," Kyle Woodcock, Head of Operations SEA LIFE Blackpool said.

"The key thing we want from this is as many people as possible to be excited, engaged and involved in conservation."

So far, nine girls, including Melisa and Freya, have had the chance to become Sea Savers.

"I feel proud to be a Sea Saver," Melisa said.

Freya said: "I really liked getting the badge and I want other people to get it too."

