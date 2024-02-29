Exclusive: You Can Park a Full-Size SUV in the Garage of This $12.5 Million Manhattan Carriage House

This glorious, 124-year-old townhouse in downtown New York City has two things just about every Manhattanite wants: parking and private outdoor space.

Tucked away on West 20th Street in Chelsea, the stately 6,750-square-foot residence is on the market for a cool $12.5 million. Altogether, the circa-1900 abode contains eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, which is not so unusual for a townhouse of this size. However, it also has a private garage big enough to store a full-size SUV. “Homes like this very rarely come to market,” listing broker Vickey Barron of Compass tells Robb Report. “Everyone wants a private garage in 2024. It’s the ultimate luxury.”

French doors in the two-story living room open to a walled garden.

The former carriage house has a few other nice perks up its sleeve, too, including a European-inspired walled garden, multiple terraces, and an income-generating two-bedroom apartment on the top floor with its own separate side entrance.

Despite the four-story, 25-foot-wide pad having undergone a sleek renovation, it still offers grandeur and historic details, including decorative fireplaces, soaring ceilings, and tons of architectural built-ins.

Upon entering the dwelling, the foyer opens up to the great room, which is decked out with 16-foot ceilings, a cozy gas fireplace, and a towering wall of windows (plus a skylight) to brighten everything up. Elsewhere, the chef’s kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, marble counters, and top-of-the-line appliances. From here, a set of glass French doors gives you access to a lush courtyard, which you’ll no doubt be thankful for come spring and summer.

The primary suite has a marble fireplace and a private terrace.

A mezzanine level overlooking the living room comprises a media room and a children’s play area (the listing suggests that the spaces are flexible), while the second floor holds the sprawling primary suite. There’s a south-facing sitting room, two large walk-in closets, a windowed bathroom, and, arguably the best feature, a 575-square-foot private terrace.

Four additional guest and family bedrooms can be found on the third floor, and the top level, as mentioned, is currently configured as a rental apartment. The two-bedroom, one-bath pad has a skylight-lit living room and an eat-in kitchen. Of course, if prospective buyers aren’t interested in playing landlord, the two units can be easily combined into a single-family home. The basement has the capacity to accommodate a gym or can be used for storage.

“This townhouse is a true oasis in the city,” adds Barron. And did we mention there’s a private garage large enough for a Range Rover?

