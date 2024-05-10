Exclusive: Pacaso Just Unveiled a New Collection of Co-Owned Luxury Vacation Homes

If you’re thinking about investing in a vacation property this year, you’re not the only one. According to a 2024 trend report from Coldwell Banker, a whopping 40 percent of Americans plan on buying second (or even third) homes within the next year, and those in the market are finding a new way to pay for them, including something called co-ownership.

Platforms like Pacaso offer buyers one-eighth shares in second homes so they can stay in high-end digs while also splitting the property with other like-minded folks throughout the year. The homes are managed and maintained by Pacaso, which eases the burden of upkeep. The company just launched the Estate Collection, aimed at affluent homeowners with residences available in one-eighth shares, starting at a cool $1 million each.

“For luxury buyers, co-ownership offers a more convenient and hassle-free experience,” Pacaso CEO Austin Allison told Robb Report. “Pacaso handles everything from design and property management to finding local vendors like cleaners and landscapers. This allows buyers to simply show up, relax, and enjoy their vacation home.”

The Bennett Home in California’s Napa Valley is surrounded by vineyards.

The Estate Collection includes the most opulent homes in the platform’s portfolio, nestled within desirable, sought-after locations like Malibu, Aspen, Napa, Jackson Hole, and Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas. The newly added properties have all been personally designed by Pacaso, and they come fully furnished with a bevy of lavish amenities for making the houses feel like homes.

“These buyers, who may have previously owned a traditional second home, may have experienced the challenges of designing, furnishing, and maintaining a multi-bedroom residence in a distant state or even another country, along with the inconvenience of upkeep throughout each season,” Allison said. “Consequently, many buyers have decided they no longer want to deal with the hassles of full vacation home ownership.”

The Hillside Home in Carmel, Calif. is priced at $1.63 million per one-eighth share.

“One of my favorites from the collection is our Infinite Road home,” adds Allison. “Set on 10 acres in the heart of Napa, the 6,800-square-foot home offers spectacular vineyard and valley views with modern finishes throughout.” Also in Napa, the collection includes the seven-bed, eight-bath Bennett Home. Priced at $1.65 million, the wine country retreat comes with a pickleball court, an outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool, and a fire pit.

There’s also Hillside Home, a 6,670-square-foot stunner in Carmel asking $1.63 million per share, and Pacific Place, a four-bed new-build in Corona Del Mar priced at $1.2 million. Elsewhere in Wyoming, Harvest Ridge, priced at $1.68 million, is perched atop Spring Creek and sits on five acres in Jackson. Highlights here include a chef’s kitchen, a sauna, a private gym, and, of course, sweeping mountain views. Over in Nantucket, Cedar Isle provides a three-story main house, plus a guest dwelling and access to bike paths and nearby beaches. Spanning 6,800 square feet and priced at $1.48 million, a perk of this waterfront oasis is its swanky home theater.

“Because these destinations rarely ever see listings hit the market due to high demand and low inventory,” Allison said, “luxury buyers now have the chance to own a home in competitive markets.”

