Exclusive: A Modern Mansion in the Heart of Costa Rica’s Blue Zone Is Headed to Auction

Home shoppers will have a chance to place their bid on a prime piece of “pura vida” when a newly built hilltop compound in Costa Rica hits the auction block next month.

The roughly two-acre spread in the jungles of Nosara, in the Guanacaste Province along the Central American country’s western border with the Pacific Ocean, is set to go under the hammer in April with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Nathaniel Jackson of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty. The tree-top oasis, which was previously on the market for $5.45 million, is expecting starting bids between $2.5 million and $3.5 million.

More from Robb Report

Dubbed Shuniya, which is derived from the Sanskrit word for “nothingness,” the palatial property is nestled along a monkey trail and features a semi-detached guest residence situated below the main house. Altogether, the principal pad comprises five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. In terms of the design, think lots of tranquil courtyards, black and white tile accents, and expansive windows throughout.

An outdoor courtyard is at the center of the home.

Among the highlights is a gourmet kitchen with a center island, glass cabinets, and a massive 14-person dining table. From here, a spacious balcony opens up to a stone pool with dramatic views to the south of Playa Guiones and the Costa Rican mountains. The airy abode also comprises a media room and a top-floor indoor-outdoor living area.

Guests are accommodated in the multi-level guesthouse, which is accessible from the house by a series of exterior stairways and is decked out with an open kitchen and living area, an ensuite bedroom plus a bunk room, and an office area.

A 14-person dining table overlooks the pool.

“With Shuniya, bidders have a rare opportunity to obtain a newly constructed, highly-amenitized retreat in Costa Rica’s most desired community,” Josh Holmes, director of business development at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, said in a press statement. “The beauty on display on the Nicoya Peninsula is the ultimate backdrop for the secluded luxury of this estate.”

The picturesque Nicoya Peninsula on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica is one of only five “blue zones” in the world. A blue zone is a geographical region where residents tend to live longer, healthier lives, so you might actually be doing yourself a favor by moving here! The seaside region is also a well-known hotspot for surfers, with unspoiled beaches and a wildlife refuge.

Bidding for the property is set to commence on April 17th and will close on April 30th.

Click here to see more photos of Shuniya.

Shuniya costa rica

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.