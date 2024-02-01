EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names K-pop Star BamBam Brand Ambassador

BAMMIE TIME: Louis Vuitton has appointed K-pop star BamBam its latest brand ambassador.

The Thai-born rapper and singer joins fellow Got7 member Jackson Wang among the French luxury brand’s faces. BamBam kicked off his first solo world tour in Asia last year and is due to begin the South American and European legs at the end of February. He has canceled several planned U.S. dates this month due to an ankle injury.

“I’m sorry for letting you down,” he wrote in a statement on social network X. “I should’ve cared about my health more.”

BamBam last year released his first full-length studio album, “Sour & Sweet,” having embarked on a solo career after he and his six fellow Got7 bandmates parted company with longtime agency JYP Entertainment in 2021.

Now signed to Warner Music Korea, they have assured fans that the group, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has not disbanded.

BamBam, who has 17.7 million followers on Instagram and 11.6 million on X, attended Pharrell Williams’ debut show as creative director of menswear in June, as well as his fall 2024 show in January. The hashtag #BamBamXLVFW24 generated more than 2.1 million impressions on X following his appearance, Vuitton said.

Known for his culinary videos on YouTube, under the hashtag #BamuEats, the singer has been revealed as one of three hosts for a new Netflix unscripted series about the lives of the super-wealthy in South Korea, alongside singer Mimi of girl group Oh My Girl and comedian Cho Sae-ho.

Other Vuitton ambassadors affiliated with K-pop include girl band Le Sserafim, Felix of Stray Kids, J-Hope from BTS and Hyein from NewJeans.

