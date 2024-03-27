Exclusive: First Look Inside The Raleigh’s Rosewood Residences in Miami Beach

The Raleigh in Miami Beach is going residential, and Robb Report got an exclusive sneak peek at the iconic hotel’s new ground-up condominium component.

Set to arrive on the sands of South Beach in 2026, the 17-story branded tower on Collins Avenue is being spearheaded by SHVO and managed by Rosewood. The New York-based luxury real estate developer tapped Kobi Karp for the exterior and award-winning architect Peter Marino to design the interior, which will comprise 40 waterfront homes, including eight penthouses. Additionally, the revitalized Raleigh Estate will feature a newly restored 60-suite hotel and a private member’s club—both of which will also be designed by Marino—along with 215 linear feet of oceanfront.

The kitchens will feature marble counters and custom woodwork.

“There is only one architect in the world that I would entrust to restore The Raleigh to its original splendor, and that is Peter Marino,” Michael Shvo, chairman and CEO of SHVO, told Robb Report. “Drawing from his work with the world’s most glamorous fashion houses, such as Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, to name a few—and taking inspiration from The Raleigh’s original art deco design and its storied history, Peter Marino has created a unique aesthetic that will be felt in every element of the three-acre estate across the residences, hotel, and beach club.”

The homes at Raleigh’s Rosewood Residences will range from two- to five-bedroom residences, with pricing for three-bedroom floor plans starting at $10 million. The penthouse suites will include anywhere from four to seven bedrooms and measure between 4,564 square feet and 13,218 square feet in size. As a bonus, the aeries will also come with expansive outdoor terraces that offer sweeping views of the water. Internally, the units will sport high-end materials, including marble and onyx, along with swanky custom finishes such as decorative plasters and woodwork.

Penthouses will come with ocean-facing outdoor terraces.

Of course, residents will have access to a slew of exclusive perks, including a private porte-cochère entrance, four swimming pools, and two lobbies decorated with art and furnishings curated by Marino. There’s also 24-concierge service, a children’s playroom, a 4,000-square-foot spa, and a double-height fitness center. The previously mentioned beach club will be operated by the famed Italian restaurant Langosteria and marks the hospitality group’s first U.S. outpost. The eatery will also provide in-residence dining and beachside cabana service.

“We take pride in the Rosewood brand as a true steward of historic and landmark buildings that have a rich story and soul,” Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, told Robb Report. “It’s a privilege for us to be able to breathe new life into these spaces and give a new generation of travelers an opportunity to experience them. With The Raleigh, we saw an opportunity to collaborate with partners that share both our appreciation for legacy properties as well as our vision for the future of luxury hospitality. This is an iconic destination that has influenced life in Miami Beach for decades, and we’re thrilled to be introducing its next chapter.”

