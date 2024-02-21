Exclusive: First Look Inside The Canyon at Ascaya, a Modern Desert Community Near Las Vegas

A sneak peek at The Canyon at Ascaya, a new residential development near Las Vegas, shows just how picturesque this exclusive desert community is going to be.

Set in the foothills of the McCullough Mountains, The Canyon enclave will comprise 51 residences nestled within the guard-gated Ascaya community in Henderson, Nevada. Designed and built by local developer Blue Heron, the high-end residences will have views of the Las Vegas Valley, including the Strip, and residents will also have access to a slew of wellness-focused amenities.

Slated for completion in early 2025, the single-level homes will range from three to four bedrooms, measuring between 3,391 square feet and 4,4107 square feet. In terms of aesthetics, think well-appointed contemporary interiors with soaring 12-foot ceilings, motorized glass pocket doors, linear gas fireplaces, and designer fixtures by Brizo, Kohler, and MTI.

Primary bedrooms will feature a linear fireplace and mountain views.

Elsewhere, you’ll find generously sized great rooms, appliances from Sub-Zero and Wolf in the chef’s kitchen, swanky glass-enclosed wine display cases, and dual primary suites that will each be decked out with outdoor showers and oversized closets. Every home will also sport an outdoor kitchen with a Wolf grill, a two- or two-and-a-half-car garage, and a large covered terrace.

“Our architectural philosophy is rooted in the belief that a home should be a sanctuary, and at The Canyon, we’ve created sanctuaries that celebrate the distinct canvas of the desert landscape,” said Chris Beucler, president of Blue Heron, in a press statement. “In every detail of The Canyon homes, you’ll find a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and design that enhances the human experience. This is modern desert living reimagined.”

The grounds will include communal swimming pools, outdoor kitchens, and lounging areas.

The Canyon’s communal amenities will include five swimming pools, an eight-person spa, and two private wellness parks that include yoga decks, meditation spaces, and cold plunges. At the same time, residents will have access to additional perks scattered across the 670-acre Ascaya neighborhood, most notably a 23,000-square-foot clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a tennis and pickleball pavilion.

Over the last year, Las Vegas has become increasingly appealing to high-end buyers. In fact, in the first half of 2023, the area recorded its highest number of new-home sales priced at $1 million and above, according to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research. Sales for The Canyon are set to launch this spring with prices starting at $2.9 million.

“The Canyon at Ascaya represents a defining moment for lock-and-leave, resort-style living in Las Vegas,” added Sam Brown, development lead for Ascaya. “Our vision for The Canyon at Ascaya is to craft a one-of-one community that embodies both the serenity of desert living and the convenience of modern luxury. We believe we’ve achieved that balance perfectly.”

Click here to see all the photos of The Canyon at Ascaya.

The Canyon at Ascaya

