Exclusive: First Look at the Amenities Inside The Ritz-Carlton, The Woodlands

The Ritz-Carlton announced its first standalone residential tower in Texas just three months ago. Now, the branded condominium has given Robb Report an exclusive sneak peek into its stunning new amenity spaces.

Designed inside and out by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern, the forthcoming project will be in The Woodlands, an award-winning master-planned community by the real estate developer Howard Hughes. Altogether, the Houston-area development will feature 111 tastefully appointed residences, and to sweeten the deal, about 15,000 square feet will be dedicated to a suite of amenities. Prices and an estimated completion date for the residences have yet to be released. However, construction on the tower is expected to begin this spring. Douglas Elliman will be leading the sales.

The Ritz-Carlton, The-Woodlands has unveiled its 15,000-square-foot amenity package.

“The Ritz-Carlton Residences, The Woodlands sets a new standard for luxury residential condominium living in Texas, immersing residents in an elevated living experience from the moment they arrive home,” Jim Carman, president of the Houston region for Howard Hughes, said in a press statement. “Spanning approximately eight acres with 1,200 feet of lakefront shoreline, the project provides a quality and breadth of amenities and lifestyle offerings that are unmatched.”

A few of the perks that Carman was referring to include concierge services, a swanky owner’s lounge and bar area, private dining rooms, a lavish wine cellar, and a library that leads out to a garden. Elsewhere, a fitness center is equipped with all types of special wellness features. Here, residents will find luxury locker rooms, cold plunge pools, dry saunas, and even a multi-sport simulator.

Residents will have access to a communal wine cellar with secured refrigerators.

“Robert A.M. Stern Architects, one of the most celebrated architecture firms in the world, brings its signature modern classicism and refined aesthetic to The Woodlands with a groundbreaking condominium overlooking Lake Woodlands,” added L. Jay Cross, president of Howard Hughes. “Inspired by the storied Texas estates by architect John F. Staub, each residence and amenity space are meticulously designed to epitomize a timeless elegance and sophistication.”

The resort-like grounds, which are set against the picturesque lake, will offer even more amenities. Positioned across three lush acres will be an Olympic-sized swimming pool so guests can get their laps in—or just enjoy a break from the Texas heat. There will also be a cutting garden stocked with flowers, alfresco dining bungalows with outdoor kitchens, a boathouse, and, for all the pickleballers out there, a private sports court.

