Exclusive: Bia Brings Beauty For Certain to Urban Outfitters Online, Talks Defining Her Signature Stye and What to Expect From ‘Really Her’ Tour

“I would see her get up everyday at five, prop up her little mirror on the kitchen table and beat her face,” Bia told WWD exclusively, explaining that her first-encounter with makeup was watching her grandmother paint her face every morning.

The Latin Grammy-award winning rapper is not only taking control of the music charts with her singles “Whole Lotta Money” and “Millions,” but the beauty industry too, bringing her brand Beauty For Certain to Urban Outfitters online.

“My grandmother is super lady-like, she is like the epitome of a ‘real woman to me.’ I’ve had that instilled in me, if you want to feel good, you have to look good,” the rapper said.

Bia launched Beauty For Certain in 2022, with the goal of making the process of glam easier and more convenient.

“I always felt like glam was so hard, there’s so many layers and steps to it, it’s a long process. I wanted to make it as easy as possible and focus on the things I’m a connoisseur and specialist at. Make it as easy for me and other people to do what I do,” she said.

Since then, the brand has expanded to include eyeliner ($20), lip glosses ($22), cream blushers ($20) and other makeup staples that the artist incorporates into her signature looks. The lip products are offered in shades including flamingo, coral and diamond, feature a long-lasting, hydrating formula.

“We were just doing our thing with Beauty For Certain and [Urban Outfitters] gave us an opportunity to put it online. I was so happy and thrilled about it,” Bia told WWD about how the teaming up with the retailer came about. “I’ve always known Urban to be one of those tastemaker stores where you could find brands that might not be everywhere else, but always fly stuff.”

Along with beauty and music, of course, Bia also has an equally growing interest in fashion, often showcasing her edgy, streetwear-centered looks this year at Beautycon L.A., Essence Festival of Culture, Recording Academy Honors and other high-profile events.

“I want you to see me and say, ‘She looks like her lyrics.’ That’s where fashion comes in for me, it’s catered to who I am as a person,” Bia said.

In describing her personal style, the 32-year-old mentioned it all depends on the aesthetic or occasion of the day.

“Sometimes, it’s a little more sexy and sometimes it’s a little more laid back, dressed down. But it’s always fly,” she said, mentioning she usually opts for vintage and runway pieces from her favorite designers Ottolinger, Y/Project and more.

Beauty For Certain, which is available on urbanoutfitters.com, is just one exciting venture for the rapper. 2023 also represents the year Bia will be headlining her first-ever tour, “Really Her,” which aligns with her recently released EP of the same name.

“This is the first time I get to headline a tour and see my fans come out for me. So, this was really special to me and I wanted it to be different,” Bia said about the tour, which includes Lakeyah and Lebra Jolie as special guests.

“I have elements of a live band in the show, I’ve reworked some of the songs, there’s a setlist… So much time and thought went into the setlist because I’ve been making music for 10 years,” the star said, also adding, “The setlist really tells a story of my journey.”

